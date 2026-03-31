Washington State University and Valworx Announce Partnership for a Liquid Rocket Engine

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with Palouse Aerospace, a student-run rocketry organization at Washington State University, to develop their first liquid-bipropellant launch vehicle.

“Valworx is excited to play a part in supporting the next generation of aerospace leaders, and we wish Palouse Aerospace at Washington State University much success,” said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

“We are now developing our first liquid-bipropellant launch vehicle, King Crimson, powered by a 5 kN regeneratively cooled kerosene and liquid oxygen engine designed and built entirely in-house. This program represents a major technical advancement for our team and requires reliable, precise fluid control systems,” said Cameron Penrod, President of Palouse Aerospace.

“By sponsoring Palouse Aerospace, Valworx is directly supporting hands-on student engineering and the development of future aerospace professionals. Valworx pneumatic valve actuators will be used in our propellant feed and pressurization systems. They are critical for safe valve actuation, ground testing, and flight-ready operation of our liquid propulsion system,” added Cameron Penrod.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless steel, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty. Valworx-brand products are known, trusted, and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance. For more information, visit https://www.valworx.com.

Washington State University, Palouse Aerospace

Palouse Aerospace at Washington State University is a student-run rocketry organization. Our team of approximately 50 undergraduate engineers is dedicated to providing real-world, hands-on engineering experience through ambitious aerospace projects. Palouse Aerospace has a long history of successful design and flight projects, including its recent participation in the international competition at the Spaceport America Cup (IREC). After recovering from pandemic-related setbacks, we returned to competition with successful solid-fuel rockets in 2023 and 2025, establishing ourselves as a capable and competitive team. For more information, visit https://hub.wsu.edu/aerospace/.

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