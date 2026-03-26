Sloan’s Septic Tank Service Launches Limited-Time $250 Discount on Trenchless Pipe Repair

Sloan’s Septic Tank Service, a professional septic and sewer company, offers $250 off trenchless pipe repair. Affordable, efficient, and mess-free solutions.

OAKLEY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sloan’s Septic Tank Service, a trusted name in Michigan’s wastewater management industry, is proud to announce a limited-time promotion offering $250 off any trenchless pipe repair . This special offer reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions for residential and commercial customers across the region.A Smarter Way to Restore Pipes Without the MessTrenchless pipe repair is one of the most advanced methods for fixing underground pipes without the disruption of traditional digging. Using state-of-the-art technology, Sloan’s Septic Tank Service restores damaged pipes from the inside out, eliminating the need to tear up lawns, driveways, or landscaping. The result is a faster, cleaner, and more durable repair with minimal inconvenience to property owners.With this promotion, customers can now experience the benefits of this cutting-edge technology while saving money. Sloan’s Septic Tank Service encourages homeowners and business owners alike to take advantage of this limited-time offer before winter conditions make repairs more challenging.Experience and Innovation from a Trusted Local TeamFamily-owned and operated for four generations, Sloan’s Septic Tank Service has built a reputation for honesty, quality, and innovation. The team combines decades of hands-on experience with modern trenchless technology to deliver reliable, long-lasting results.This special promotion is part of Sloan’s continued effort to provide affordable solutions and help the community maintain safe and efficient plumbing systems before the colder months set in.How to Take Advantage of the OfferThe $250 discount applies to any scheduled trenchless pipe repair service booked within the promotional period. Interested customers can visit www.sloansseptic.net to schedule a consultation. The team recommends booking early, as slots tend to fill quickly during seasonal maintenance and repair periods.Customer Feedback and Community ConnectionSloan’s Septic Tank Service values the trust and satisfaction of its customers above all else. The company encourages clients who have experienced their trenchless repair services to share feedback and testimonials through their official website at www.sloansseptic.net Customer reviews help the team continue improving service quality and make sure that every project meets the company’s long-standing standards of excellence. Sloan’s appreciates every comment and looks forward to hearing from the community it proudly serves.About Sloan’s Septic Tank ServiceSloan’s Septic Tank Service is a trusted local provider based in Oakley, MI, offering comprehensive septic, sewer, and trenchless pipe repair solutions. Its services include septic tank cleaning drain cleaning , hydro jetting, portable restroom rentals, and no-dig pipe repair—all designed to address a wide range of residential and commercial needs. Available from 8 AM to 5 PM for routine appointments and 24/7 for emergencies, the company delivers reliable service when it matters most.Serving clients in Oakley, Owosso, Lansing, Saginaw, Flint, and nearby areas, Sloan’s Septic Tank Service combines skilled technicians with modern equipment to deliver effective and minimally disruptive results.To learn more or schedule a service, visit sloansseptic.com.

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