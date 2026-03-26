MexHome and Naya Homes Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Mexico Real Estate and Vacation Rental Experience

Two of Mexico's leading property platforms join forces to offer buyers, investors, and travelers a seamless end-to-end real estate and rental solution

"I’ve watched NayaHomes grow over the years and have always admired their business model. Their rapid growth and scalability closely align with the vision we have for MexHome.” — Aaron Fisher, MexHome

PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, MEXICO, MEXICO, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MexHome, Mexico's premier real estate marketplace specializing in homes for sale, land for sale, condos for sale, and real estate throughout Mexico, today announced a strategic collaboration with Naya Homes, a fast-growing vacation rental and property management company serving top Mexican destinations. The partnership bridges the gap between property acquisition and rental income generation, delivering unmatched value across the entire lifecycle of real estate ownership in Mexico.



A Powerful Alliance Rooted in a Shared Vision

The collaboration between MexHome and Naya Homes represents a natural convergence of two complementary platforms operating in the booming Mexican real estate market. MexHome has established itself as a trusted destination for buyers and investors seeking homes for sale, condos for sale, land for sale, and commercial real estate across Mexico's most sought-after regions, including coastal paradises like Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Los Cabos, to culturally rich inland cities. Naya Homes, on the other hand, brings deep expertise in vacation rental management, guest hospitality, and short-term rental revenue optimization across key Mexican states including Jalisco, and Nayarit.

Together, these platforms create a comprehensive ecosystem where a prospective buyer can discover their ideal home, condo, or parcel of land through MexHome, and immediately tap into Naya Homes' professional property management infrastructure to begin generating rental income from day one.



What This Partnership Means for Buyers and Investors

For anyone looking to purchase real estate in Mexico, whether a retirement home, a vacation property, or a full-scale investment, this partnership delivers end-to-end support that was previously only available by working with multiple, disconnected providers. Key benefits include:

Seamless transition from buyer to host: MexHome listings will now feature integrated guidance on rental income potential powered by Naya Homes' data-driven revenue management tools, helping buyers make more informed investment decisions.

Professional property management from day one: Once a property is purchased through MexHome, owners can immediately enroll with Naya Homes' full-service rental management program, which includes professional cleaning, maintenance, guest services, and real-time transparent reporting.

Access to 400+ proven rental listings: Naya Homes manages over 400 properties across Mexico's top tourism destinations, providing MexHome clients with a proven framework for maximizing short-term rental yields on their new investments.

Bilingual and binational reach: Both platforms serve English and Spanish-speaking audiences, making this partnership especially powerful for the growing segment of North American and international buyers entering the Mexican real estate market.

Realtor and referral network integration: Real estate agents working with MexHome listings will have access to Naya Homes' Realtor Referral Rewards program, creating additional earning opportunities and stronger post-sale client relationships.



Voices Behind the Partnership

"I’ve watched NayaHomes grow over the years and have always admired their business model. Their rapid growth and scalability closely align with the vision we have for MexHome.

Rather than building our own rental platform from scratch, it became clear that partnering with a leading rental agency—one that is scaling at a similar pace—was the more strategic path forward.

From day one, our conversations with NayaHomes have been positive, and we are confident that this alliance will support both companies as we scale into our next phase of growth."

- Aaron Fisher, MexHome

“This partnership is a natural extension of what we believe the future of real estate in Mexico should look like: more connected, more transparent, and more valuable for owners from day one. By joining forces with MexHome, we are creating a seamless bridge between buying a property and unlocking its full potential through professional management, revenue optimization, and exceptional guest experience. Together, we’re making it easier for buyers and investors to move from purchase to performance with confidence.”

— Nick Lanza, CEO, Naya Homes



A Partnership Built on a Thriving Market

Mexico's real estate market has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years, driven by increased remote work flexibility, a surge in expat relocation, and growing interest from North American and European buyers seeking affordable luxury in world-class coastal and urban destinations. Markets such as Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, Tulum, Los Cabos, and Mexico City's Polanco and Roma Norte neighborhoods have seen consistent appreciation, making Mexico one of the most attractive real estate investment destinations in Latin America.

The short-term rental sector has grown in parallel. Platforms like Airbnb and VRBO report Mexico among their fastest-growing markets, with coastal and cultural destinations consistently commanding premium nightly rates. This partnership positions both MexHome and Naya Homes at the intersection of these two powerful trends, namely real estate investment and vacation rental income, offering clients a uniquely integrated solution that few platforms in Mexico can match.



About MexHome

MexHome (mexhome.com) is Mexico's leading real estate marketplace, connecting buyers, sellers, and investors with an extensive portfolio of properties including homes for sale, condos for sale, land for sale, and commercial real estate throughout Mexico. With a user-friendly platform and a deep understanding of the Mexican property market, MexHome serves both local and international audiences seeking to invest in one of the world's most dynamic real estate environments.

About Naya Homes

Naya Homes (nayahomes.co) is a leading vacation rental and property management company operating across Mexico's top urban and beach destinations, including Puerto Vallarta, and Riviera Nayarit. With a portfolio of over 400 properties and offices in Puerto Vallarta and Bucerías, Naya Homes offers guests a seamless rental experience and provides property owners with professional management services including data-driven revenue optimization, real-time reporting, maintenance, cleaning, and full guest support. Naya Homes serves clients in both English and Spanish and can be reached at MX:+52-322-195-7121 or US:+1-602-759-7997.

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