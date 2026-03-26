MGMT Digital Announces Partnership with Montgomery Behavioral Health, Marking Expansion into Alabama

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Our goal is to help expand their visibility and connect more individuals in Alabama with the care they need, especially in communities where access to behavioral health services is limited.” — Jake Gorman, COO of MGMT Digital

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGMT Digital, a leading full-service digital marketing agency specializing in behavioral healthcare, is proud to announce a new partnership with Montgomery Behavioral Health, a residential mental health treatment center for adults. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in MGMT Digital’s continued growth, marking the agency’s first client in the state of Alabama.

Since its founding in 2017, MGMT Digital has partnered with behavioral healthcare providers nationwide, delivering customized mental health marketing solutions designed to increase visibility, engagement, and access to care. While the agency has previously worked with treatment centers throughout the Southeast, this partnership signals MGMT Digital’s official expansion into the Alabama market.

MGMT Digital offers a comprehensive suite of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, website design, content marketing, branding, and social media marketing. With a deep understanding of the behavioral healthcare landscape, the agency is uniquely positioned to support organizations in reaching individuals and families seeking critical mental health services.

Montgomery Behavioral Health provides voluntary residential treatment for adults seeking support for mental health challenges. Through this partnership, the organization aims to strengthen its digital presence and connect more effectively with those in need of care.

“We’re excited about this partnership and the opportunity to support Montgomery Behavioral Health through strategic digital marketing initiatives," said Jake Gorman, COO of MGMT Digital. "Our goal is to help expand their visibility and connect more individuals in Alabama with the care they need, especially in communities where access to behavioral health services is limited.”

This collaboration underscores MGMT Digital’s dedication to supporting behavioral healthcare organizations across the country and reflects its ongoing mission to make quality care more accessible through innovative marketing solutions.

About MGMT Digital

Founded in 2017, MGMT Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in behavioral healthcare. The agency provides SEO, PPC, website design, and branding services to treatment providers nationwide.

About Montgomery Behavioral Health

Montgomery Behavioral Health is a voluntary residential mental health treatment center in Alabama. The center is dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care in a supportive environment to help individuals build a foundation for sustainable wellness.

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