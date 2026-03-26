Front Signs Details The Top Projects in the First Quarter of 2026

Projects by Front Signs

Front Signs kicked off 2026 with projects across LA and nationwide, delivering bold signage for diverse clients.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA-based signage manufacturer Front Signs has kicked off the year serving major businesses and public institutions in Los Angeles and across the country.Front Signs completed a range of projects across several industries in the first quarter of 2026. In the public sector, Front Signs partnered with the LA County Sanitation Districts to design, manufacture, and install wayfinding signs that improve navigation, accessibility, and overall visitor experience.The company also collaborated with Westlake Village Home Owners Association to create a monument sign that enhances the community’s entrance and reflects its architectural character. Front Signs also provided building facade signage for the AC Hotel by Marriott, helping promote the hotel’s amenities with clean, professional exterior branding.Outside of Los Angeles, Front Signs also cooperated with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System . The company completed a major project that included wrapping the city’s public transit vehicles. These included the trolleys operating on the city’s green and orange lines in addition to the transit system’s buses. They also installed signs at public transportation stops to provide commuters with essential information regarding the destinations of each transit option.“These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering tailored signage solutions that meet the unique needs of each client,” said Sales Manager Rose Babayan. “From corporate branding to public infrastructure, we take pride in supporting a wide range of industries with reliable signage.”With a strong start to the year, Front Signs continues to expand its footprint across Los Angeles and nationwide, providing innovative signage solutions that combine functionality, durability, and design.

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