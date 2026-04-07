Corbec Media Offers Free Marketing Tips In Presentation, 'The Best Gumbo Doesn’t Always Win', on Wednesday, April 8th

Becky Rolland, CEO/Owner of Corbec Media, LLC Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company and offers small businesses marketing strategy, web and brand design, social media management, SEO, video production, press release distribution, email marketing, and more. Join the Stronger Together Business Networking meeting on Wednesday, April 8 from 8:30 to 10:00 am

Owner, Becky Rolland, is the featured presenter at the Stronger Together BNI meeting, April 8th from 8:30 to 10 am at Juniors on Harrison in New Orleans.

You can have the best gumbo but if no one knows about it or where you are located- how can you sell it?” — Becky Rolland, Owner of Corbec Media, LLC

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becky Rolland, owner of Corbec Media , will present “The Best Gumbo Doesn’t Always Win” on April 8 at the Stronger Together BNI group at Juniors on Harrison at 789 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA. The presentation will offer offer small business owners a clear, practical guide to navigating today’s marketing landscape. The event is free, however registration is required.Designed specifically for small businesses, the presentation will focus on what it truly takes to stand out in a crowded market. Rolland will break down common misconceptions about marketing and share actionable strategies that help businesses increase visibility, connect with their audience, and turn attention into sales. "The presentation will be about how businesses need to be visible online as the first step to gaining new customers. You can have the best gumbo, but if no one knows about it or where you are located, how can you sell it? The next step is gaining credibility - you need to have people talking about your tasty gumbo. Client reviews and client testimonials help any business," says Rolland.Drawing from her experience leading a full-service marketing agency, Rolland will cover key areas such as branding, digital presence, and effective content strategy—helping attendees better understand how to position their business for growth. Research shows that most consumers consult online reviews before making a purchase, with many reporting that reviews influence their decisions. Ensuring products and services are accessible and providing clear, helpful information allows potential clients to make informed choices.Alongside her presentation, Corbec Media is offering a limited-time three-month marketing special for $1,250 (regularly $1,550). The special includes 4 to 6 posts across two social media platforms (including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google My Business, or X) for three months. The posts will feature original content, photographs or graphics, captions, mentions, and hashtags. In addition, a press release will be included. The press release will be distributed to hundreds of media outlets (locally and nationally), including major search engine platforms (Google, Yahoo, Bing, and more), radio and television newsrooms, and independent journalists for maximum visibility.About Corbec MediaCorbec Media is a full-service marketing company and offers small businesses marketing strategy, web and brand design, social media management, SEO, video production, press release distribution, email marketing, and more. A free website audit offered by Corbec Media, includes a review of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) to improve cyber presence. The website will be reviewed to determine its usability (whether it has a friendly, responsive design), accessibility (to users and search engines), and credibility (client reviews). Corbec Media also offers a free marketing guide for small businesses, downloadable on its website, corbecmedia.com For more information on Corbec Media, call (504) 236-7919 or visit corbecmedia.com to book a growth strategy call.

Corbec Media, LLC

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