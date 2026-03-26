Descrybe stood out through our review process for its commitment to verifiable, grounded legal research — values that align closely with what NELLCO members have long demanded from their resources.” — Corie Dugas, Executive Director of NELLCO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Descrybe Selected as NELLCO E-Resource, Expanding Access to Purpose-Built Legal AI Across Nearly 150 Law Libraries

Descrybe, the purpose-built legal AI platform, has been selected as an approved e-resource by NELLCO Law Library Consortium, Inc. following a thorough committee review. The designation makes Descrybe available to NELLCO's network of nearly 150 law libraries across 33 U.S. states, with international members in Australia, Canada, and the U.K.

Founded in 1983, NELLCO is one of the most respected consortia in legal education. Its approved e-resource list includes many of the most established names in legal and academic publishing, including LexisNexis, Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, EBSCO, ProQuest, and Practising Law Institute.

“NELLCO exists to maximize access to the best resources for our members, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Corie Dugas, Executive Director of NELLCO. “Descrybe stood out through our review process for its commitment to verifiable, grounded legal research — values that align closely with what NELLCO members have long demanded from their resources. We are pleased to welcome them as an approved e-resource and look forward to the value this brings to our member institutions.”

Through NELLCO, member schools can access Descrybe at consortium pricing. Institutions can license the Legal Research Toolkit as a standalone offering or add DescrybeLM, the platform’s AI-powered legal research, reasoning, and workflow engine.

“Being selected by NELLCO after a rigorous review process is a meaningful milestone for Descrybe,” said Kara Peterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Descrybe. “We’re proud to make Descrybe available to the students and faculty across the NELLCO network and to support their work with tools designed to make legal research more accessible, transparent, and trustworthy.”

Descrybe’s platform is built around a simple premise: serious legal research shouldn’t be a luxury. The Legal Research Toolkit gives students and faculty natural language search, case summaries, citation analysis, issue-level insights, and bilingual access to more than 6 million federal and state court opinions, along with a growing corpus of primary law.

This recognition follows Descrybe's inclusion in the National Society for Legal Technology curriculum, used by 350+ universities worldwide, reflecting the platform's growing adoption in legal education.

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About Descrybe

Descrybe is a purpose-built legal AI platform making the law easier to search, understand, and use. Its tools support attorneys, students, legal aid providers, and the public with professional-grade research at accessible prices. Learn more at descrybe.com.

About NELLCO

NELLCO Law Library Consortium, Inc. is a member-driven consortium of nearly 150 law libraries that collaborates to maximize access to services and resources and to develop, evaluate, and implement innovative programs for the benefit of its members. Founded in 1983 and incorporated in Massachusetts, NELLCO serves Full and Affiliate Members across 33 U.S. states and International Affiliate Members in Australia, Canada, and the U.K. Learn more at nellco.org.

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