OUT OF THE JUNGLE AND INTO THE SPOTLIGHT: BIG TREE FARMS WINS 2026 NEXTY AWARD FOR ORIGINAL NAUGHTY BALI BBQ SAUCE

After nearly 25 years in Bali’s jungles, the brand emerges with an award-winning BBQ sauce delivering elevated street food flavor to home kitchens

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly 25 years working deep in the jungles and regenerative food forests of Indonesia, Big Tree Farms is stepping into the spotlight, and the industry is taking notice. The brand, long known as the force behind many of today’s better-for-you products, has been named one of only 40 winners of the New Hope Network 2026 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Awards , with its Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce earning top honors in its category.For decades, Big Tree Farms has quietly built one of the world’s most impactful regenerative supply chains rooted in Nira, the naturally sweet nectar tapped from coconut blossoms, supporting more than 19,000 farmers across Indonesia. Now, stepping out from behind the scenes, the brand is bringing the bold, vibrant flavors of Bali directly to consumers with products that are as delicious as they are purposeful.The award-winning Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce stood out for its combination of Innovation, Inspiration, and Integrity, the “3 I’s” of the NEXTY Awards. It is the first Balinese-inspired BBQ sauce on the market, offering a flavor that is both exotic and approachable, while being highly versatile. With a clean ingredient profile, free of thickeners, refined sugar, soy, or gluten, and a vertically integrated supply chain that ensures quality and brand integrity at every step, the sauce exemplifies how Big Tree Farms translates authentic Balinese culinary tradition into a better-for-you, globally inspired pantry staple.The NEXTY Awards recognize products that meet the highest standards of innovation, inspiration, and integrity in the natural products industry, highlighting brands that are shaping a healthier, more sustainable future. Big Tree Farms’ Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce was selected as one of 164 finalists from nearly 1,000 entries across 37 categories, before being named a winner by a panel of industry experts.“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the NEXTY Awards,” said Ben Ripple, Founder of Big Tree Farms. “For nearly 25 years, we’ve been working in Bali alongside farmers, nurturing regenerative food systems and perfecting the craft of Nira. This award is not just about a product, it’s about bringing the flavors, culture, and traditions of Bali out of the jungle and onto tables around the world.”“The NEXTY Awards rely on a rigorous, two-tier judging process during which industry experts come together to evaluate each and every product based on its innovation, inspiration and integrity,” said Adrienne Smith, program director for the NEXTY Awards. “Selecting the 164 finalists and 40 winners out of nearly 1,000 nominees in 37 categories can be an extremely daunting task, but we are honored to have the opportunity to highlight brands that are driving the natural products industry towards a healthy future for people and planet.”The NEXTY Awards are an annual program connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo West, created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry. The awards celebrate brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future, while demonstrating strong consumer appeal.As Big Tree Farms steps forward after decades behind the scenes, its growing line of sauces, marinades, coconut aminos, and coconut sweeteners continues to deliver the best of Bali, its culture, ingredients, and flavor, through regenerative organic agriculture and bold, better-for-you innovation.For more information or to explore Big Tree Farms’ award-winning products, visit BigTreeFarms.com About Big Tree FarmsBig Tree Farms is the world’s leading coconut blossom nectar company, transforming ancient Indonesian tradition into modern pantry staples. Through unrefined coconut sweeteners, naturally fermented coconut aminos, and bold Bali-inspired sauces, the brand delivers flavor-forward, low-glycemic, gluten-free, soy-free alternatives that are better for your body and better for the planet, while bringing the taste of Bali to kitchens everywhere.To purchase, visit Big Tree Farms’ website.To learn more, visit BigTreeFarms.com and follow @bigtreefarmsbali on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Big Tree Farms and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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