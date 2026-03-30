Pine Creek Rail Trail Named Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year

Award-winning trail honored for its impact on recreation and tourism in Potter and Tioga Counties.

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pine Creek Rail Trail has been named Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), a significant milestone for outdoor recreation and tourism in Potter and Tioga Counties. The Trail of the Year program highlights trails that demonstrate outstanding recreation opportunities, environmental stewardship, and connections to local communities.The trail is a cornerstone of the outdoor experience promoted by Visit Potter-Tioga within the Pennsylvania Wilds region. Stretching 62 miles through the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, the Pine Creek Rail Trail is known for its gentle 2% grade and gravel surface, making it accessible for visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy hiking, biking, and year-round outdoor recreation. Along the trail, visitors can experience dramatic rock formations, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife, as well as access to nearby communities and local businesses.“The Pine Creek Rail Trail offers an experience that is truly unique to Potter and Tioga Counties,” said Colleen Hanson, executive director of Visit Potter-Tioga. “It continues to draw visitors to the region, support local businesses, and highlight the natural beauty that defines our communities.”Visit Potter-Tioga encourages residents and visitors alike to explore the Pine Creek Rail Trail and discover the many recreational opportunities, scenic views, and welcoming communities found along the way. While you’re visiting, take in the breathtaking vistas of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon or experience unforgettable stargazing at Cherry Springs State Park, a designated International Dark Sky Park. Visit Potter-Tioga offers various attractions and activities for every season.For more information on Potter and Tioga Counties visit https://www.visitpottertioga.com/ About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com , email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.