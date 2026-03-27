Multimodal Logistics Market Expected to Reach USD $1578.92 Billion by 2030 at a 7.9% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Multimodal Logistics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Multimodal Logistics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multimodal logistics sector has witnessed substantial expansion recently, driven by the increasing complexity of global supply chains and growing demand for efficient transportation solutions. As trade becomes more interconnected and e-commerce continues to rise, this market is positioned for notable development in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping its trajectory.

Multimodal Logistics Market Size and Growth Outlook up to 2030

The multimodal logistics market has experienced robust growth over recent years, with its valuation projected to rise from $1081.8 billion in 2025 to $1164.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This upward trend during the historical period was fueled by increasing global trade volumes, expansion in the e-commerce industry, heightened demand for cost-effective transportation methods, growth in international supply chains, and a stronger need for coordinated freight forwarding services.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $1578.92 billion by 2030 with an estimated CAGR of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the rising demand for resilient supply chains, the expansion of cold chain logistics, increased investments in rail and port infrastructure, growing cross-border trade agreements, and a surge in requirements for end-to-end supply chain visibility. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include expanded integrated solutions for first-mile and last-mile delivery, greater adoption of reverse logistics and returns management, growth in cross-border freight forwarding, enhanced real-time shipment tracking, and a heightened focus on risk management and cargo insurance services.

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Understanding Multimodal Logistics and Its Role in Supply Chain Efficiency

Multimodal logistics involves moving goods using two or more transportation modes under a single contractual arrangement. The primary goal is to optimize supply chain performance by reducing transit times, lowering transportation costs, and minimizing the risks associated with cargo handling. By efficiently combining multiple transport systems, multimodal logistics improves coordination, enhances shipment visibility, and ensures seamless, reliable delivery across both local and international networks.

Primary Factors Powering Growth in the Multimodal Logistics Market

One of the main drivers behind the growth of the multimodal logistics market is the rise in global trade. International trade, which refers to the exchange of goods, services, and capital across borders, has been expanding steadily. This growth is supported by the widespread adoption of digital payment platforms that facilitate faster, more secure, and accessible transactions for businesses and consumers worldwide. Multimodal logistics plays a vital role in supporting global trade by offering flexible and efficient transportation options that integrate several modes of transport. For example, according to the UN Trade and Development Conference (UNCTAD) in October 2024, maritime trade volumes increased by 2.4% in 2023 to reach 12,292 million tons, bouncing back from a decline the previous year. This increase in global trade activity is a key factor propelling the multimodal logistics market forward.

View the full multimodal logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multimodal-logistics-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Leading Regions in the Multimodal Logistics Market by 2026

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the multimodal logistics market. The market analysis covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional market dynamics and growth potential.

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