NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus Partners w/ LightMetrics to Deliver AI Video Telematics for Dallas–Fort Worth Fleets

eCam Plus delivers video and telematics in an affordable, plug-and-play device. Enterprise GPS Fleet Tracking in Dallas | Complete fleet intelligence | One ecosystem The inward-facing camera applies real-time driver behavior analytics.

New partnership brings AI-powered dashcams, real-time driver monitoring, and fleet intelligence to businesses across Dallas, Fort Worth, and North Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus , a Dallas-based provider of AI-powered video telematics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with LightMetrics , a global leader in AI video telematics platforms. This collaboration introduces advanced driver monitoring, real-time video intelligence, and scalable fleet safety solutions to companies operating throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.Through this partnership, NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus integrates LightMetrics’ RideView platform into its telematics ecosystem, enabling fleets to deploy driver-facing and road-facing AI dashcams with real-time alerts, cloud-based analytics, and seamless system integration.AI Video Telematics Expands Across Dallas–Fort WorthAs fleet operations continue to grow across North Texas, businesses are increasingly adopting AI-powered video telematics to improve safety, reduce liability, and enhance operational visibility.NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus delivers a comprehensive solution that includes:• AI-powered Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)• Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)• Real-time in-cab alerts and driver coaching• Live video streaming and event-triggered recording• Incident reconstruction and driver exoneration tools• Cloud-based dashboards with actionable insights• Integration with GPS fleet tracking platformsBy combining video intelligence with telematics data, fleet operators gain deeper insight into driver behavior and vehicle performance.Powered by LightMetrics RideView PlatformThe LightMetrics RideView platform utilizes edge AI technology to detect and respond to high-risk driving behaviors in real time, including distracted driving, drowsiness, tailgating, and harsh driving events.Its flexible API-driven architecture allows NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus to integrate video telematics directly into platforms such as ETA Track Plus, delivering a unified fleet management experience.Enterprise-Level AI Without Enterprise CostNLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus continues to position itself as a competitive alternative to traditional telematics providers by delivering enterprise-grade AI video solutions without the high cost or complexity.“Our partnership with LightMetrics allows us to bring advanced AI video telematics to fleets across Dallas and Fort Worth,” said Randy Safford, Director of Sales at NLMJ Technologies LLC. “We are focused on helping fleets improve safety, reduce risk, and gain real-time operational insight without the burden of enterprise pricing.”Improving Safety, Reducing Risk, and Increasing EfficiencyAI-powered video telematics is becoming a critical component of modern fleet operations. With NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus, fleets can:• Reduce accidents and insurance exposure• Improve driver performance through real-time feedback• Protect against false claims with video evidence• Increase operational efficiency and visibility• Strengthen compliance and reporting capabilitiesServing Dallas, Fort Worth, and North TexasNLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus provides AI video telematics solutions throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Irving, Garland, Mesquite, Richardson, McKinney, Frisco, Denton, Carrollton, Grand Prairie, and surrounding North Texas communities.Learn More About eCam Plus Fleet Dash Cameras:About NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam PlusNLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam Plus provides AI-powered dashcam and video telematics solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, and transportation providers. Integrated with ETA Track Plus and eLogs Plus platforms, the company delivers a complete ecosystem for fleet safety, compliance, and performance optimization.About LightMetricsLightMetrics is a global provider of AI video telematics technology, offering advanced driver monitoring, real-time alerts, and scalable cloud-based analytics through its RideView platform. Its solutions are used by fleets and telematics providers worldwide to improve safety and operational efficiency.Media Contact:NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eCam PlusDallas–Fort Worth, Texas, United StatesPhone: 877-843-4770 ext 1Email: info@elogplus.netWebsite: https://etatrackplus.com/ecam-plus-fleet-dash-cams-dallas-tx/

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