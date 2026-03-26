Award-Winning Bannerman Brothers Return from Breakout Japan Tour

Canadian Duo - The Bannerman Brothers

Unexpected Hit Sparks Japan Tour for Upside of Maybe Frontmen

STRATFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian roots-rock duo Upside of Maybe frontmen Michael Bannerman and Scott Bannerman are back on home soil after a whirlwind 10-day mini-tour across Japan that saw them perform six intimate acoustic concerts in Tokyo, Kobe, and Kyoto.

Representing their award-winning band, the brothers brought a stripped-down, high-energy acoustic show to Japanese audiences, blending fan-favorite hits with newer material—including songs from their recent album Sinners & Saints—offering a fresh and personal take on the group’s signature sound.

The opportunity to tour Japan came in an unexpected way. The band’s recent release, “Small Mouth Disneyland,” gained international attention after being adopted by professional Japanese angler Taku Ito as his walk-up song on the Bassmaster Elite Series. The track quickly resonated with Ito’s fanbase, sparking curiosity and enthusiasm for the band overseas.

“It’s honestly surreal,” said Scott Bannerman. “To travel halfway around the world and hear people singing along to words you wrote back home—it’s something you never really expect as a songwriter. It’s pretty special.”

Michael Bannerman echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the deeper connections formed through the experience. “Music really is a universal language,” he said. “It crosses borders, cultures, and backgrounds. Getting to meet people and connect with them through our songs—it was an incredible experience we won’t forget.”

Now back in Canada, the Bannerman Brothers are reuniting with the full band and “shifting gears” toward a busy summer season. Fans can expect Upside of Maybe to return to festival stages across the country, bringing the same energy and authenticity that resonated with audiences abroad.

For more information, upcoming tour dates, and new releases, stay tuned to the band’s official channels.

RAINMAKER (feat "Okama")

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