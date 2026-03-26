Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Brings the Future of Club Performance to FIBO 2026

The new Universal Cable features 3:1 cable ratio for dynamic functional training. Hammer Strength accessories are engineered for durability and performance. The Atmos treadmill is part of a specialized cardio series designed for the distinct concerns of hospitality and multi-unit residential properties.

From AI-powered member experiences to the return of a strength training legend, we’re inspiring the world to work out

These solutions can help workout spaces deliver consistent experiences for their members, while delivering on our mission to inspire the world to work out.” — Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health club operators across Europe are under pressure to do more with less - retain members longer, maximize floor space, and deliver experiences that justify every square meter. At FIBO 2026, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength arrives with a direct answer: one connected portfolio of premium cardio, performance strength, and AI-powered member experiences, purpose-built to help clubs compete and grow.Life Fitness / Hammer Strength will be located in Hall 6, Booths 6A53 and 6C54 at FIBO 2026, 16–19 April, Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany, where attendees will experience solutions in person.“Health clubs are evolving fast, and operators need solutions that support engagement, retention, and meaningful member experiences,” said Jim Pisani, CEO, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. “At FIBO, we’re showing how our strength, cardio, group training, and connected fitness solutions come together to help clubs perform, differentiate, and grow. These solutions can help workout spaces deliver consistent experiences for their members, while delivering on our mission to inspire the world to work out.”In the booth, visitors will be able to:• Experience performance-driven strength training built on instinctive movement and uncompromising biomechanics. The dedicated Glute Zone is anchored by the Hammer Strength Hack Squat and Hammer Strength Super Squat Press, alongside eight additional machines, to deliver powerful, athlete-inspired lower body training. Complete the offering with upper-body strength driven by the new Hammer Strength Iso-Lateral T-Bar Row, built for balanced, independent pulling power.• Design space-efficient training zones with versatile strength solutions — including Insignia selectorized units, Life Fitness Universal Cable and Life Fitness SYNRGY — to build high-value training spaces for every body.• Complete the training floor with premium accessories, including 4-Sided Dumbbells and Olympic Plates—built for durability and performance and designed to integrate across plate loaded and free weight environments.• Explore cardio innovation , including the Symbio, Integrity+ and Aspire cardio series. New console enhancements include native Google Castfor wire-free secure casting on SE4 and Symbio consoles; tap-and-go sign-in via native NFC digital wallet for contactless personalization; and redesigned UX and UI that helps members get started quickly with key options visible without scrolling, quicker Bluetooth access, and upgraded interactive courses.• Learn more about the new partnership with Les Mills. Together, the two brands are bringing group training and equipment together to help clubs deliver engaging, motivating workout experiences.• Discover an expanded connected fitness ecosystem , built on an open platform that integrates with third-party providers. It features the new Workout Intelligence powered by AugieAI™ in the Life Fitness Connect app, with personalized guidance that adapts to each member’s goals and fitness level and is co-developed with the American Council on Exercise using its Integrated Training Model for safe, effective, evidence-based programming; plus Evolt Health integration to bring body composition data into the experience for more personalized workout recommendations, supplement recommendations, and progress tracking.“Operators are asking for training spaces that do more with less—maximize space, perform day after day, and deliver experiences that help keep members coming back,” said Dan Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. “At FIBO, we’re showing how our portfolio comes together in a practical way. From premium cardio and performance strength to flexible, connected solutions, everything is designed to work together and help make it easier for clubs to create great training spaces for more members.”PREVIEW: ATMOS CARDIO SERIES FOR HOSPITALITY AND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIESThe company will also preview Atmos™, a new specialized cardio series. Purpose-built for the distinct concerns of hospitality and multi-unit residential properties, Atmos balances space and operational efficiency, brand requirements, and guest and resident expectations in an essential cardio experience.MORE IN-BOOTH FEATURES AND EVENTS:• ICG Onsite Demos: Catch live ICG demo shows in the booth, led by ICG master trainers and showcasing immersive group cycling experiences. Demos run Thursday–Saturday at 10.00, 11.30, 14.00, and 16.00 (approx. 8–10 minutes each).• The rare, original Hammer Strength H-Squat: Gary Jones, Hammer Strength founder, will be at the booth Thursday and Friday. He’s bringing with him the legendary H-Squat AKA “Legasaurus.” Attendees who test their squat skills will receive a special giveaway (limited quantity). On both days, at 14.30, Jones shares how and why he invented the H-Squat, followed by signing the giveaways.• Hammer Strength Cage Photo Opportunity: Visitors can step into our Hammer Strength Cage and capture their strongest moment. With the iconic Hammer Strength Rack as the backdrop, this photo spot invites guests to strike a powerful pose and take home a unique memory from the booth.About Life Fitness / Hammer StrengthLife Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com *Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

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