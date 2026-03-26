EyeOTmonitor Wins SIA New Products and Solutions Award for ImageAssure at ISC West 2026

EyeOTmonitor accepts the SIA New Product Showcase Award for ImageAssure at ISC West 2026, recognizing innovation in camera health monitoring.

Recognized at ISC West 2026, ImageAssure advances camera health monitoring by ensuring video is usable, not just online.

This recognition from SIA validates what teams are experiencing. Uptime doesn’t guarantee performance. ImageAssure gives organizations a way to trust that their cameras will deliver when it counts.” — Kirill Sokolinsky, COO/CPO of EyeOTmonitor

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyeOTmonitor today announced that its ImageAssure solution has been named a winner in the 2026 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards at ISC West. Presented by the Security Industry Association, the awards program recognizes innovative security products, services, and solutions across the physical security industry.

ImageAssure was recognized for its approach to camera health monitoring, enabling security teams to move beyond basic device status and gain visibility into the actual quality and usability of video.

In modern video surveillance environments, cameras can appear fully operational while still delivering unusable or degraded footage. Issues such as focus drift, obstruction, lighting changes, scene shifts, and environmental conditions often go undetected by traditional monitoring tools that focus primarily on uptime and connectivity.

As surveillance systems continue to scale across distributed environments such as cities, transportation networks, campuses, and critical infrastructure, the ability to verify video quality has become increasingly important. Organizations are no longer just asking whether a system is online, but whether it is delivering reliable, usable footage when it matters most.

ImageAssure addresses this challenge by continuously evaluating camera image output to identify conditions that impact usability, not just availability. By focusing on image integrity, organizations can proactively identify issues before they affect investigations, compliance requirements, or day-to-day operations.

ImageAssure introduces a contextual approach to camera monitoring through features designed to align with real-world deployment scenarios.

With Special Instructions, users can define what matters for each camera based on its specific scene, environment, and operational purpose. A camera monitoring a secure entry point can be evaluated differently than one covering a parking lot or perimeter.

With Reference Images, the system establishes a baseline for what “good” looks like and detects deviations over time, allowing teams to identify gradual degradation that would otherwise go unnoticed.

This approach enables more accurate detection while reducing false positives, allowing security teams to focus on issues that have real operational impact.

ImageAssure is integrated within the EyeOTmonitor platform, which provides a real-time digital twin of physical security environments, including cameras, network infrastructure, servers, storage, and video management systems (VMS).

This broader system context is critical for effective troubleshooting. When an issue is detected at the image level, users can immediately understand whether it is related to the camera itself, network conditions, recording systems, or other dependencies within the environment.

By combining image-level insights with system-wide visibility, EyeOTmonitor helps organizations move from reactive troubleshooting to faster, more informed decision-making. Teams can quickly determine whether an issue is isolated or part of a broader infrastructure problem, accelerating resolution while reducing operational overhead.

For security integrators, ImageAssure enables a more proactive service model by identifying issues before they result in service calls, truck rolls, or system failures. This creates new opportunities for managed services while improving customer satisfaction and system reliability.

For end users, ImageAssure provides confidence that surveillance systems will perform as expected when needed, helping reduce risk and improve overall operational effectiveness.

The recognition from SIA reflects a broader shift in the industry toward outcome-based monitoring, where system performance is measured not just by uptime, but by the ability to deliver reliable, usable results.

About EyeOTmonitor

EyeOTmonitor is a cloud-based platform that delivers real-time visibility into physical security and edge infrastructure. By creating a digital twin of cameras, networks, servers, storage, and video management systems (VMS), EyeOTmonitor helps organizations recognize, diagnose, and resolve issues faster while reducing operational costs and improving system reliability.

For more information, visit www.eyeotmonitor.com

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