Prime Minister Carney meets with His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V

CANADA, March 25 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V during his first official visit to Canada, from March 25 to 31, 2026.

Prime Minister Carney welcomed His Highness the Aga Khan to Canada and thanked him for his leadership and profound contributions to global development and governance. The leaders recognised the strong ties between Canada and the Imamat – reinforced by the contributions of 120,000 Ismailis in Canada.

Building on this historic relationship, Prime Minister Carney and His Highness the Aga Khan released a joint declaration with new partnerships to improve housing affordability in Canada and collaborate on economic development programming internationally.

First, Prime Minister Carney welcomed a series of investments by the Ismaili Imamat in multi-generational not-for-profit housing projects across Canada to improve the supply of affordable housing. In addition, through Build Canada Homes, the Government of Canada will forge a long-term partnership with the Ismaili Imamat to develop a series of low- and middle-income housing projects.

Second, the leaders announced the creation of an Economic Partnership Platform to improve development financing. FinDev Canada and the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development will collaborate to pool public and private capital to identify investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and agriculture in Africa and Asia – regions crucial to Canada’s growing relationships abroad.

Third, Prime Minister Carney and His Highness the Aga Khan tasked officials to identify areas for future collaboration in education and skills development that can harness Canada’s strengths in talent, workforce, and expertise to support partner countries.

The leaders discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East and underscored the need to prevent further regional escalation. His Highness the Aga Khan emphasised the effect that continuing tensions are having on civilians, including Ismailis.

Prime Minister Carney announced the upcoming appointment of a new Representative of Canada to the Ismaili Imamat, the Honourable David Lametti, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations, who will further deepen this collaboration.

Prime Minister Carney and His Highness the Aga Khan agreed to remain in contact.