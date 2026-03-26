UAGC Student Veterans Expand National Leadership Presence Through Record Chapter Engagement and National Programs

Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC

This level of engagement reflects the strong sense of community and leadership among our military-connected students.” — Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) Student Veterans of America® (SVA) chapter is experiencing a period of significant growth marked by record student participation in leadership elections, national leadership recognition, and expanded engagement opportunities for military-connected learners.For the first time in the chapter’s history, the organization will enter the new term with a fully established cabinet, active committee members, and a newly created alumni relations role. This milestone reflects growing participation and momentum among UAGC student veterans.“This level of engagement reflects the strong sense of community and leadership among our military-connected students,” said Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC. “Student Veterans of Americaprovides an important space for connection, mentorship, and leadership development that helps our students thrive academically and professionally.”The achievement follows several national recognitions and leadership opportunities for members of the UAGC SVA chapter.Earlier this year, UAGC student veterans were selected to participate in the highly competitive Student Veterans of America Leadership Institute. The national leadership development program brings together fewer than 100 student veterans from across the United States each year and provides intensive training in leadership, advocacy, and professional development.UAGC also sponsored student veterans to attend the Student Veterans of America National Conference (NatCon) in Colorado Springs, the largest annual gathering of student veterans in the country. The conference brings together student leaders, higher education professionals, military-friendly employers, and community partners from across the nation.A total of 54 UAGC students applied for the NatCon scholarship program, reflecting growing engagement and leadership interest among military-connected learners.“Supporting opportunities like the SVA National Conference and the Leadership Institute allows our students to engage with peers and leaders across the country while developing skills that benefit both their academic journeys and their future careers,” Kirwan said. “We’re proud of the leadership our students demonstrate and the impact they continue to make within the veteran community.”The momentum continues with the newly selected 2026 UAGC SVA chapter leadership cabinet, whose members will guide chapter initiatives, peer support programs, and student engagement activities throughout the coming year.The chapter also includes a growing group of student leaders serving in committee roles who support programming, outreach, and peer engagement efforts.Through continued engagement with Student Veterans of Americaand programs such as the CHAMPS mentorship initiative, the UAGC SVA chapter continues to create opportunities for military-connected students to develop leadership skills, build professional networks, and support fellow student veterans throughout their academic journeys.###The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help students gain the skills they need. At UAGC, students are part of the University of Arizona community of learners and alumni who support each other from enrollment to graduation and beyond. For more information, visit UAGC.edu

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