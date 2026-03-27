Super Lawyers® Selects 5 Attorneys from Cooney & Conway for 2026

Robert J. Cooney, Matthew J. Adair, Ryan Linsner, Michael D. Mulvihill and Judith Conway Selected by Super Lawyers®

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury law firm Cooney & Conway is pleased to announce that five attorneys from the firm have been selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers2026. This includes partners Robert J. Cooney, Matthew J. Adair, Ryan Linsner and Michael D. Mulvihill, along with trial attorney Judith Conway.Super Lawyersis rating service for attorneys across the nation. Attorneys are nominated by their peers, evaluated on 12 separate metrics, such as experience, professional achievement and recognition by their peers. Then a panel of attorneys in the same practice area rates the nominees. The attorneys with the highest overall scores are selected for inclusion in the Super Lawyerslist. Just five percent of attorneys in each state are included in Super LawyersPartner Robert J. Cooney was selected in the categories of Personal Injury – General and Personal Injury – Products. He has been recognized by Super Lawyerseach year since 2007. Cooney has secured numerous settlements and verdicts over a million dollars in a variety of personal injury and wrongful death cases.Partner Matthew J. Adair was selected in the categories of Personal Injury – Products and Personal Injury – General. He was previously named to the Super LawyersRising Stars list from 2018 through 2024. The Rising Stars list is just 2.5 percent of the attorneys in each state. These attorneys are 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less. Adair concentrates his practice on cases involving asbestos-related diseases.Partner Ryan Linsner was selected in the categories of Personal Injury – Products and Class Action/Mass Torts. He has been included in Super Lawyersevery year since 2020. Much of his practice is devoted to representing victims of asbestos-related diseases.Partner Michael D. Mulvihill was selected in the category of General Litigation. This marks his first year being selected for Super Lawyers. Mulvihill has obtained 425 verdicts and settlements in excess of a million dollars.Judith Conway was selected in the category of Personal Injury – General. She was previously recognized as a Super LawyersRising Star from 2019 through 2024 and was also selected to Super Lawyersin 2025. Conway was also selected for Best Lawyers in America in 2025 and was included in the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers in 2023. She focuses her practice on representing victims of asbestos-related diseases. Chicago-based Cooney & Conway is located at 191 N Wacker Dr STE 1500, Chicago, IL 60606. The firm has been representing injured individuals for more than 65 years and has secured more than $7 billion in compensation on behalf of its clients.The firm is dedicated to advocating for individuals affected by mesothelioma and other serious injuries across the nation. The attorneys at Cooney & Conway believe that individuals who suffer serious injuries or wrongful death due to the actions of others should be compensated. They should also have experienced and ethical legal representation.

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