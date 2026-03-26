Why Women Over 40 Are Reclaiming Their Bodies and Confidence, Says Dr. Franklin Rose

Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose discusses the rise in Mommy Makeover procedures and confidence-driven transformations among women over 40.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something is shifting among women in their 40s. Across the country, a growing number are stepping forward with a simple, powerful declaration: they want to feel like themselves again. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Mommy Makeover procedures — combinations of body-restoring surgeries designed for women post-pregnancy — have surged in demand among women aged 35 to 50, as more openly discuss the physical and emotional toll of motherhood and the decision to do something about it.Trista Sutter, the original star of the TV show The Bachelorette, is one of those women. After turning 40 and navigating the changes that came with motherhood, Sutter made a deeply personal choice: to trust her body and her confidence to Houston’s own Dr. Franklin Rose , founder of Utopia Plastic Surgery & Medspa . The results were revealed on The Oprah Winfrey Show and became one of the most talked-about celebrity transformations in recent years. Now, Utopia is bringing that story front and center in a new campaign designed to reach the millions of women asking the same questions Sutter once did.“After motherhood and hitting a new decade, I wanted to feel like myself again. Dr. Rose understood exactly what I needed and the results speak for themselves. I hope other women see this and feel empowered to invest in themselves.”— Trista Sutter, original star of The BacheloretteThe Expert Behind the TransformationDr. Franklin Rose has spent decades helping women navigate one of the most personal decisions of their lives. Board-certified and widely regarded as one of Houston’s leading plastic surgeons, Dr. Rose approaches each patient not simply as a procedure to be performed, but as a story to be told with artistry and care.Sutter’s customized Mommy Makeover — which included a breast lift, eyelid rejuvenation, and body contouring — was designed around her unique anatomy, lifestyle, and goals. The procedure was not about chasing a younger version of herself, Dr. Rose explains, but about restoring the confidence that had quietly faded through life’s most demanding chapter.“Women over 40 are not looking to turn back the clock; they are looking to feel like the best version of who they are right now. Trista’s transformation is a testament to what becomes possible when expert care meets a patient who is truly ready to invest in herself.”— Dr. Franklin Rose, Founder, Utopia Plastic Surgery & MedspaThe Campaign: From Reality TV to Radiant ConfidenceUtopia Plastic Surgery & Medspa’s new campaign, “From Reality TV to Radiant Confidence,” launches this month across digital, social, and consumer media platforms. Built around Sutter’s authentic story, the campaign is designed to open a broader conversation — one that meets women where they are, without judgment, and invites them to explore what is possible.“So many women come to us quietly,” says Dr. Rose. “They have been thinking about this for years. Our hope is that Trista’s openness gives them permission to start the conversation.”Women interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation with Dr. Rose are encouraged to contact Utopia Plastic Surgery & Medspa directly at 713-622-2277.About Utopia Plastic Surgery & MedspaUtopia Plastic Surgery & Medspa is a Houston-based practice founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose. The practice specializes in surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures including Mommy Makeovers, breast augmentation, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation, with a philosophy rooted in personalized care and natural results. To schedule a consultation, call 713-622-2277 or visit www.utopiaplasticsurgery.com MEDIA CONTACTUtopia Plastic Surgery & MedspaPhone: 713-622-2277Website: www.utopiaplasticsurgery.com

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