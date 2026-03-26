23rd Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ Empowers Students with Access to College, Careers, and Millions in Scholarships

Empowering students and families in our nation’s capital with opportunity and inspiration at a critical time for access to education

We’re so excited to be in the DMV, and especially in the nation’s capital creating access, opportunity, and lasting impact for marginalized communities” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of NCRF

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host its 23rd Annual DC/Maryland Black College Expo™ on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NE, Washington, DC. This community-centered event brings together students, families, colleges, universities, and workforce partners for a transformative day focused on expanding access to higher education and career pathways.The 23 rd Annual DC/Maryland Black College Expo™ is a community event designed to expand life-changing opportunities for students across the DMV area, bringing access to higher education, funding, and career opportunities. Open to high school students, college students, adult learners, and their families, the expo creates a powerful space where inspiration meets access—and where futures begin.Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with more than 45 colleges, universities, workforce training programs, and community organizations committed to student success. Highlighting the rich history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the expo empowers students to explore pathways aligned with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Select colleges and institutions may offer on-the-spot acceptances, application fee waivers, and millions in scholarships, helping to remove financial barriers and accelerate the journey to college. Employers and workforce partners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, and training programs—education with real-world pathways to economic mobility.Attendees can also participate in impactful seminars designed to equip students and families with critical knowledge and tools for success, includingFinancial Aid, How To Start A Business, Money Making Careers, The 411 for the Student Athlete, and College vs High School. Sessions will also include NCRFCelebrity Ambassadors—How to Get As in English featuring Hip Hop Legend Yo-Yo and Dreams 2 Realities featuring Actor/Comedian London Brown (Raising Kanan/Ballers).“We’re so excited to be in the DMV, and especially in the nation’s capital creating access, opportunity, and lasting impact for marginalized communities” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO, National College Resources Foundation.The 23 rd Annual DC/Maryland Black College Expo™ is presented by National College Resources Foundation, with generous support from sponsors including, Active Minds, Foundation Clothing Co, Honda, Casualty Actuarial Society, Siembra Mobile, America’s Navy, NCRF-TV, and United StatesHelp Desk Academy.The event is open to students of all backgrounds and their families. For tickets and more information visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 700,000 students gain access to higher education andfacilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF, Black College Expo on Instagram: @ncrfoundation @BlackCollegeExpo Instagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 27 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program,STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource,homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

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