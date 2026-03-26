KeraLink International’s KeraX Venture Lab Appoints New Board Directors to Accelerate Eye Care Innovation

KeraX Venture Lab, the innovation arm of KeraLink International, today announced the appointment of four distinguished directors to its board.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeraX Venture Lab , the innovation arm of KeraLink International, today announced the appointment of four distinguished directors to its board, officially appointed in December 2025. KeraX discovers, develops, and deploys medical technologies that accelerate the eradication of corneal blindness in Low- and Middle-Income Countries.The new directors bring a wealth of expertise spanning ophthalmology, clinical research, digital transformation, and ophthalmic drug development. Their leadership will help KeraX accelerate innovation, strengthen global partnerships, and expand access to sight-saving treatments, furthering KeraLink International’s mission to ensure that cutting-edge eye care reaches every corner of the globe.KeraX Venture Lab CorpPress Release BiosDr. Nakul Shekhawat, MD, MPH – Medical and Scientific Consultant: Dr. Nakul Shekhawat is an ophthalmologist, cornea surgeon, and clinical trials expert at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, specializing in corneal and anterior segment disease and full- and partial-thickness corneal transplantation, including DMEK, DSAEK, DALK, and PKP.Dr. Shekhawat earned his MD from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and earned graduate degrees in epidemiology, biostatistics, and clinical trials from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He completed ophthalmology residency training at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center and advanced cornea and anterior segment fellowship training at the Wilmer Eye Institute, where he received the Claes Dohlman Award from Harvard Medical School recognizing the nation’s most outstanding cornea fellow. His research focuses on ocular infectious disease, tele-ophthalmology, and improving diagnosis and outcomes for infectious keratitis and corneal surgery. He is the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Visilant, a nonprofit organization using telemedicine and artificial intelligence to expand global access to eye care. His work has been recognized by leading national institutions and featured in The New York Times, Time magazine, and U.S. News & World Report.Bobby George: Bobby George: Bobby George is Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Carrier, where he leads the company’s global digital and information technology strategies and operations. In this role, he drives digital initiatives that strengthen customer engagement, enable new revenue generation, and improve enterprise performance across global markets.Mr. George brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise digital transformation and technology leadership. He joined Carrier in 2018 from General Electric, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Manufacturing, Engineering, and Services, overseeing large-scale digital modernization initiatives. Previously, he held senior digital leadership roles at General Electric, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), and Accenture. Mr. George holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Rourkela and an MBA from the International Management Institute.Dr. Brian Levy: Dr. Brian Levy is CEO of InflammX Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing an orally administered drug (Xiflam). In this role, he leads the advancement of novel therapies addressing significant unmet needs in ophthalmology.Dr. Levy brings decades of experience in ophthalmic drug development and clinical leadership. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Aerie Pharmaceuticals, where he led the clinical development of Rho Kinase Inhibitors for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension and supported the company’s successful initial public offering. Prior to Aerie, he served for 15 years as Executive Vice President of Global Research and Development, Clinical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Bausch & Lomb, overseeing the development, approval, and commercialization of three ophthalmic drugs. Earlier in his career, he served as Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at California Pacific Medical Center, practiced privately in Toronto, and worked as a clinical investigator and consultant to the ophthalmic industry. Dr. Levy has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and has presented globally at major ophthalmic conferences. He earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MSc in Comparative Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye from the University of Waterloo.Manisha Premnath, Ph.D – Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer: Dr. Manisha Premnath is Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Venture Center, a leading non-profit incubator for inventive enterprises based in Pune, India. With over 18 years of experience, she has played a key role in building innovation ecosystems across India, with a focus on biomedical and biopharma technologies, including the development of scientific infrastructure, funding programs, and multiple national resource centers.Dr. Premnath earned her bachelor's degree in microbiology from the University of Mumbai and her Ph.D. in Biotechnology from the University of Pune. She completed postdoctoral training at the University of Cambridge and is a recipient of the Chevening Rolls Royce Science, Innovation, Policy and Leadership Programme (CRISP) Fellowship at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. She has served on the board of IPCA Laboratories Private Limited and currently sits on the boards of Nayam Innovations Private Limited and Orthocrafts Innovations Private Limited. She has also supported education initiatives through her volunteer work with Door Step School, advancing literacy among underserved communities.

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