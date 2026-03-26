Pompano Beach Launches Workforce Housing Initiative Series with Successful 2026 Housing Fair

Community Turns Out for Housing Authority of Pompano Beach’s First Session Connecting Residents with Housing for Pompano Beach Employees, Families and Seniors

This event is a reflection of our shared commitment to ensuring that every resident — regardless of age or income — has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.” — Lennard Robinson, HAPB Executive Director

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach is proud to announce the tremendous success of the 2026 Housing Fair, the first session in the agency’s Workforce Housing Initiative Series. Held on March 12th at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, the event drew an enthusiastic crowd of city employees, their families, and community partners.Attendees were able to explore housing resources, and connect with local partners, including Keyes Realty, AmeriCU, Housing 360, HAPB, City of Pompano Beach, Housing Counseling, REACH, INC and Oasis of Hope CDC. The event provided support for clear steps toward stable and affordable housing options."This event is a reflection of our shared commitment to ensuring that every resident — regardless of age or income — has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing. We are so encouraged by the turnout and look forward to building on this momentum throughout the year." — Lennard Robinson, HAPB Executive DirectorThe Housing Fair brought together a diverse lineup of exhibitors, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, lenders, and housing advocates for a comprehensive housing resource community-focused event. From first-time homebuyers to seniors navigating their next chapter, attendees left with practical tools, new connections, and a clearer path forward. PBECU wanted HAPB to be part of this Housing Seminar because access to safe housing and financial education goes hand in hand. Our partnership with the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach ensures residents receive practical tools and guidance that support homeownership, financial confidence, and long‑term success. Together, we’re investing in the future of our community.” — Shawn Smith, CEOA, PBECUHighlights from the 2026 Housing FairWorkforce Housing Partnership: A centerpiece of the event was the City's Workforce Housing Partnership showcase, highlighting the growing collaboration between employers, developers, and community organizations committed to expanding attainable housing for essential workers — including teachers, healthcare professionals, first responders, and service industry employees. Partners shared details on new development projects, employer-assisted housing benefits, and rental stabilization efforts underway across the city.Senior Housing Resources: Dedicated resources and exhibitors focused on housing solutions tailored to the City's senior population. Residents received guidance on affordable senior rental communities, aging-in-place home modification programs, and eligibility pathways for subsidized housing. Local senior advocacy organizations were on hand to connect attendees with case managers and support services.Home-Buying Resources & Financial Counseling: First-time homebuyers and prospective purchasers had access to HUD-approved housing counselors, mortgage lenders offering workforce-friendly loan products, and representatives from down payment assistance programs. One-on-one consultations, credit readiness workshops, and information on Pompano Beach’s homebuyer assistance programs were all available on-site.And More: Attendees also accessed a wide range of additional resources, including rental assistance and eviction prevention programs, fair housing rights education, home repair grant information, and multilingual outreach materials and interpretation services.What's Next: The Series ContinuesThe 2026 Housing Fair was just the beginning. As the first session in HAPB’s Workforce Housing Initiative Series, it sets the stage for a year of community engagement, resource connection, and meaningful action on housing. To stay informed and be notified of future events, visit hapb.org.About the Housing Authority of Pompano BeachThe Housing Authority of Pompano Beach (HAPB) provides affordable housing and supportive services to eligible families, seniors, and individuals while working collaboratively to build stronger, more resilient communities.

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