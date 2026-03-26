Yard Force Disrupts OPE Market with REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Mower and 76 cm Professional Gas Mower at JDC Garden

MARSEILLE, FRANCE, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force Disrupts OPE Market with REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Mower and 76 cm Professional Gas Mower at JDC Garden Exhibition France

Yard Force successfully showcased its latest technological breakthroughs at the April JDC (Journées des Collections) Garden Exhibition in France. The event highlighted two highly anticipated models: the innovative REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Lawn Mower and the heavy-duty 76 cm Professional Gas Mower. The design and engineering of these machines captured significant attention from industry professionals and led to an exclusive on-site feature by prominent French landscaping media outlet, Moteurs & Réseaux.

REVO Cordless Lawn Mower: Redefining Smart Landscaping

The REVO series abandons the traditional push-handle design for an automotive-inspired steering wheel, maximizing user control and operational ergonomics.

Key Technological Innovations:

- All-in-one Smart Control Hub: The steering wheel integrates a 10 cm (4-inch) Full Control Centre. This allows users to seamlessly manage battery levels, cutting speed adjustments, and self-propelled speed control at a glance.

- Tabless Cell Battery Technology: Powered by a 58V 4.0Ah battery, the REVO utilizes advanced Tabless cell technology. This delivers a 12.2 N/m peak torque that equals a 196cc petrol engine, while extending runtime by 20-30% for up to 90 minutes of continuous use.

- Multi-Mode Efficiency: Available with 46 cm and 51 cm cutting widths, the mower features an Electric Mulch-on-Demand switch and a "Press & Turn" function with Front Wheel Turning Drive for unmatched maneuverability in tight spaces.

- Vertical Storage: The machine supports full vertical storage to maximize garage space efficiency for modern homes.

76 cm Professional Gas Mower: Commercial-Grade Power

Engineered for demanding landscapes and large-scale lawn maintenance, this mower combines wide-area efficiency with intelligent operator-comfort features.

Core Professional Features:

- 76 cm Ball Bearing Steel Deck & Dual Blade System: It features a 46 cm + 30 cm dual cross-blade cutting matrix housed within a robust 76 cm steel deck, complete with a washing port for easy maintenance.

- Smart Pace Self-Propelled Technology: The drive system automatically adjusts to the operator’s walking speed. The more pressure applied to the upper handle, the faster the drive engages.

- Smart Blade Hold: A specialized Blade Brake Clutch safely disengages the cutting blade without shutting off the engine. This improves safety and drastically reduces downtime when clearing obstacles or emptying the massive 79-liter grass catcher.

- Ultimate Operator Comfort: A Floating Handle design dampens engine vibrations from reaching the hands. Hollow Shock Wheels (20 cm front, 25 cm rear) utilize hollow rubber tires to absorb terrain bumps, significantly easing hand and arm fatigue during extended commercial use.

- Foot-Pedal Quick Adjust: Operators can rapidly alter the cutting height from 32 mm to 108 mm across 7 positions using an independent dual-lever and foot-pedal system.

Media Spotlight: Moteurs & Réseaux On-Site Coverage

The distinct visual appeal and technical superiority of both models made the Yard Force booth a focal point of the JDC Exhibition. The renowned French industry media, Moteurs & Réseaux, conducted an in-depth, on-site video review of the equipment on the display’s synthetic turf. Their coverage highlighted Yard Force's commitment to pushing the boundaries of battery efficiency and ergonomic gas-powered performance.

Yard Force 30" Professional Gas Mower

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