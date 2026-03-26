Yard Force Disrupts OPE Market with REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Mower and 76 cm Professional Gas Mower at JDC Garden

Yard Force Disrupts OPE Market with REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Mower and 76 cm Professional Gas Mower at JDC Garden

MARSEILLE, FRANCE, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force Disrupts OPE Market with REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Mower and 76 cm Professional Gas Mower at JDC Garden Exhibition France

Yard Force successfully showcased its latest technological breakthroughs at the April JDC (Journées des Collections) Garden Exhibition in France. The event highlighted two highly anticipated models: the innovative REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Lawn Mower and the heavy-duty 76 cm Professional Gas Mower. The design and engineering of these machines captured significant attention from industry professionals and led to an exclusive on-site feature by prominent French landscaping media outlet, Moteurs & Réseaux.

REVO Cordless Lawn Mower: Redefining Smart Landscaping
The REVO series abandons the traditional push-handle design for an automotive-inspired steering wheel, maximizing user control and operational ergonomics.

Key Technological Innovations:

- All-in-one Smart Control Hub: The steering wheel integrates a 10 cm (4-inch) Full Control Centre. This allows users to seamlessly manage battery levels, cutting speed adjustments, and self-propelled speed control at a glance.
- Tabless Cell Battery Technology: Powered by a 58V 4.0Ah battery, the REVO utilizes advanced Tabless cell technology. This delivers a 12.2 N/m peak torque that equals a 196cc petrol engine, while extending runtime by 20-30% for up to 90 minutes of continuous use.
- Multi-Mode Efficiency: Available with 46 cm and 51 cm cutting widths, the mower features an Electric Mulch-on-Demand switch and a "Press & Turn" function with Front Wheel Turning Drive for unmatched maneuverability in tight spaces.
- Vertical Storage: The machine supports full vertical storage to maximize garage space efficiency for modern homes.

76 cm Professional Gas Mower: Commercial-Grade Power
Engineered for demanding landscapes and large-scale lawn maintenance, this mower combines wide-area efficiency with intelligent operator-comfort features.

Core Professional Features:

- 76 cm Ball Bearing Steel Deck & Dual Blade System: It features a 46 cm + 30 cm dual cross-blade cutting matrix housed within a robust 76 cm steel deck, complete with a washing port for easy maintenance.
- Smart Pace Self-Propelled Technology: The drive system automatically adjusts to the operator’s walking speed. The more pressure applied to the upper handle, the faster the drive engages.
- Smart Blade Hold: A specialized Blade Brake Clutch safely disengages the cutting blade without shutting off the engine. This improves safety and drastically reduces downtime when clearing obstacles or emptying the massive 79-liter grass catcher.
- Ultimate Operator Comfort: A Floating Handle design dampens engine vibrations from reaching the hands. Hollow Shock Wheels (20 cm front, 25 cm rear) utilize hollow rubber tires to absorb terrain bumps, significantly easing hand and arm fatigue during extended commercial use.
- Foot-Pedal Quick Adjust: Operators can rapidly alter the cutting height from 32 mm to 108 mm across 7 positions using an independent dual-lever and foot-pedal system.

Media Spotlight: Moteurs & Réseaux On-Site Coverage
The distinct visual appeal and technical superiority of both models made the Yard Force booth a focal point of the JDC Exhibition. The renowned French industry media, Moteurs & Réseaux, conducted an in-depth, on-site video review of the equipment on the display’s synthetic turf. Their coverage highlighted Yard Force's commitment to pushing the boundaries of battery efficiency and ergonomic gas-powered performance.

Lin Yinlu
SUMEC FRANCE Sarl
+49 15231436106
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Yard Force 30" Professional Gas Mower

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Yard Force Disrupts OPE Market with REVO Steering Wheel Cordless Mower and 76 cm Professional Gas Mower at JDC Garden

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SUMEC FRANCE Sarl
+49 15231436106
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+49 1523 1436106
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About

Yard Force is a well-established brand specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality outdoor power equipment. Known for its commitment to innovation and performance, Yard Force offers a wide range of products aimed at enhancing the efficiency and ease of outdoor tasks such as lawn care, gardening, and landscaping. The brand is recognized for its cutting-edge technologies, ergonomic designs, and environmentally conscious solutions. Key Product Categories: Lawn Mowers – Yard Force provides both corded and cordless lawn mowers, featuring advanced battery-powered systems and robust motor technology for improved runtime and cutting performance. Their mowers are designed to offer a smooth and even cut, with several models featuring mulching, bagging, and side discharge options. Pressure Washers – Yard Force’s pressure washers are built for heavy-duty cleaning tasks, from washing driveways and decks to cleaning vehicles and garden tools. These machines combine high pressure with efficiency, providing users with powerful cleaning solutions for various outdoor surfaces. Leaf Blowers & Vacuums – Designed for both residential and commercial use, Yard Force’s blowers and vacuums offer effective solutions for clearing debris. Their lightweight models are designed for ease of use, with adjustable speeds and ergonomic handles to minimize user fatigue. Chainsaws – Yard Force offers cordless chainsaws, providing a combination of power, portability, and ease of maintenance. These models are ideal for both residential tree trimming and small-scale logging, featuring safety mechanisms and user-friendly features for precise cuts. String Trimmers & Brush Cutters – The brand’s trimmers and brush cutters are designed to offer superior cutting performance, whether trimming edges or tackling thick brush. Yard Force’s tools are equipped with features like automatic feed lines and adjustable handles for comfort and efficiency. Garden Tools – Yard Force also includes a variety of other gardening tools such as hedge trimmers, snow throwers, and electric cultivators. These products are engineered for precision and durability, helping homeowners and professionals tackle various garden maintenance tasks with ease. Technology & Innovation: Yard Force emphasizes innovation, particularly in its battery-powered products. Many of their tools are equipped with lithium-ion batteries that provide longer run times, faster charging, and lower maintenance costs compared to traditional gas-powered equipment. The brand also integrates smart technology into some of its products, offering features like adjustable speed settings, integrated LED displays, and multi-functional designs. Environmental Focus: Yard Force demonstrates a commitment to sustainability by designing products that reduce environmental impact. Battery-powered tools eliminate the emissions and noise associated with gasoline engines, and the brand continuously explores new ways to improve the energy efficiency and eco-friendliness of its products. Customer Experience: Yard Force is dedicated to providing an excellent customer experience, offering comprehensive product warranties, robust customer service, and a strong online presence for easy access to support and product information. Their tools are designed to be user-friendly and accessible, even for individuals with minimal outdoor equipment experience.

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