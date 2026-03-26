Influential Women Showcases Griselda Jane Castillo: Senior Content Strategist, Copywriter, and Communications Expert

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Health Literacy and Healthcare Communications Through Purposeful StorytellingFor Griselda Jane Castillo, healthcare complexity is an invitation to create clarity. Castillo has built a career on a simple but powerful belief: that the right story, told clearly, changes what people do with their health. A seasoned healthcare communications specialist, content strategist, copywriter, and communications expert based in Austin, Texas, Castillo brings a unique blend of literary craftsmanship and data-driven marketing expertise to every project she undertakes.Over the course of her career, Castillo has successfully built integrated marketing programs from the ground up for organizations across healthcare, nonprofit, and insurance industries. Her work centers on translating complex, often technical information into plain language, clear, compelling messaging that educates, inspires, and drives measurable results. Known for her ability to boost organic traffic, strengthen content SEO strategy, and develop resonant brand narratives, Castillo consistently positions the audience as the hero, ensuring content is both accessible and impactful. Her commitment to health literacy and equity-centered communications ensures that the people who need information most can actually use it.Castillo’s professional journey includes key roles such as Communications Partner at Foundry512, Marketing Communications Manager at Avita Care Solutions, and Director of Marketing and Communications at The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research. Across these positions, she has demonstrated an exceptional ability to align omnichannel campaigns and messaging with business objectives while maintaining authenticity and empathy in communication. Her bilingual English and Spanish capability extends her reach to limited English proficiency populations, a critical differentiator in healthcare and public health communications. Her expertise is further reinforced by certifications in digital marketing from Cornell University and the Digital Marketing Institute, as well as a Human-Centered Service Design credential from IDEO U.Castillo is deeply committed to creative expression and community impact. She is an award-winning poet whose chapbook, Blood and Piloncillo, received the 2018 Best Poetry Book Award from the National Association for Chicana and Chicano Studies.Castillo attributes her success to a powerful combination of curiosity, community, and a lifelong passion for words. Her path into communications began not in a corporate office, but in a poetry workshop. A theater scholarship took her to Santa Fe University of Art and Design, where her love for language deepened and her worldview expanded. It was through the support of her community that she transformed this passion into a thriving career rooted in purpose and connection.Over the past decade, Castillo has specialized in helping health and insurance organizations reconnect with their core missions. Among her most notable achievements is leading the rapid digital transformation of a more than 50-year-old insurance education company during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within two weeks, she spearheaded the creation of a new omnichannel online presence that contributed to consistent 9% annual growth, demonstrating her ability to deliver meaningful results under pressure. More recently, her plain language content strategy work contributed to a 65% increase in organic traffic for a specialty healthcare brand, and her patient engagement communications for a national maternal health equity initiative have helped Black mamas and families access and use hospital quality data for the first time.At her core, Castillo remains a writer, one who thrives on creating work that resonates and produces tangible outcomes. She extends her impact by teaching others how to write with clarity and effectively leverage AI-assisted content workflows, always guided by her ultimate goal: helping people. An early AI adopter since 2022, she has integrated tools including Claude and ChatGPT across regulated healthcare, quality assurance, and patient-facing content environments. Her advice to aspiring professionals is simple yet powerful: listen to the fire within. When passion sparks, she believes, it should be embraced wholeheartedly.In both her personal and professional life, Castillo is guided by the values of curiosity, authenticity, and growth. She approaches each challenge with an open mind, communicates with honesty and intention, and continuously seeks opportunities to learn and evolve. These principles shape how she builds relationships, solves problems, and contributes to meaningful change.Outside of her career, Castillo finds inspiration and balance through poetry and time spent in nature. Whether hiking, camping, or exploring the outdoors, she recharges creatively, bringing renewed perspective and energy back into her work.Griselda Jane Castillo thrives in mission-driven environments where clarity, purpose, and emotionally intelligent leadership come together to create lasting impact, making her a powerful force in today’s evolving health communications landscape.Learn More about Griselda Jane Castillo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/griselda-castillo or through her website, https://griselda-j-castillo.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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