Influential Women Spotlights Lauren McCullough, BSN, BS: Advancing Maternal Health — One Birth Center at a Time

NEW CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner and Lead Consultant of Birth Center Consulting Champions Equity, Safety, and Sustainability in Midwifery-Led Care Across the United StatesNew City, New York — Lauren McCullough, RN, BSN, BS, is the Owner and Lead Consultant of Birth Center Consulting, where she empowers birth centers nationwide to achieve operational stability, regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainability. A BSN-prepared registered nurse with over a decade of experience in maternity care, Lauren combines hands-on maternal health expertise with a strong foundation in business management, uniquely positioning her as a trusted advisor for midwifery-led facilities navigating complex accreditation, licensing, and operational challenges.Lauren’s professional experience spans respected institutions, including Mount Sinai Health System, Phelps Hospital (Northwell), and BSD Birthing Center, where she has served in roles ranging from labor nurse to operations manager and compliance consultant. This blend of clinical care and strategic leadership informs her comprehensive approach to consulting, helping birth centers maintain safe, compliant, and mission-driven operations.Driven by a mission to strengthen community-based solutions to the U.S. maternal health crisis, Lauren founded Birth Center Consulting LLC to support centers in delivering equitable, high-quality care. She specializes in CABC accreditation guidance, state regulatory navigation, facility planning, and financial and systems strategy, providing clear, actionable frameworks that translate complex clinical and operational requirements into practical solutions. Her work is informed by both professional experience and personal conviction—after witnessing disparities in maternal experiences among her peers, Lauren committed her career to ensuring all families have access to safe, culturally affirming, community-centered birth options.Lauren’s initiatives include the Birth Center Collective Equity & Excellence Fund, March for Midwives, and the National Birth Center Directory, designed to expand the visibility, stability, and accessibility of midwifery-led care across the country. Her efforts focus on helping birth centers remain financially sustainable while preserving mission-driven, physiologically centered care.Lauren attributes her success to her dedication to advancing maternal health through high-quality, equitable, community-based birth centers. Her clinical background, combined with experience in business management and healthcare operations, has provided the foundation for her work supporting centers nationwide. She credits the guidance to “build systems that outlast you” as transformative, shaping her emphasis on long-term sustainability, operational clarity, and lasting community impact.For young women entering maternal health, Lauren encourages embracing both clinical and operational aspects of care. She emphasizes curiosity, courage, and a willingness to understand regulations, accreditation, business structures, and community needs, reminding emerging professionals that their voices matter in shaping the future of maternal care.Lauren identifies a growing demand for sustainable, equitable, and community-centered birth centers as one of the most significant opportunities in the field today. At the same time, navigating regulatory requirements, reimbursement limitations, and varying state licensing processes remains a key challenge, making strategic planning, operational efficiency, and accreditation readiness more critical than ever. Guided by the values of equity, excellence, and community-centered care, Lauren strives to support birth centers that prioritize safety, dignity, and access for all families.Through her consulting practice, public speaking, and thought leadership, Lauren McCullough continues to champion evidence-based care, birth equity, and the future of community-based maternity services in the United States.Learn More about Lauren McCullough:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lauren-mccullough or through her website, https://www.birthcenterconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.