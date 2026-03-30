WFIS 2026 To Lead the Next Wave of Financial Revolution in Vietnam’s $514 Billion Economy

HANOI, VIETNAM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam’s financial sector has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of the nation’s economic ascent. Addressing a Ministry of Finance (MoF) conference on January 6, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored the sector’s decisive role in driving Vietnam’s socioeconomic progress in 2025, a year that redefined the country’s economic trajectory.Surpassing all prior forecasts, Vietnam’s GDP expanded by an impressive 8.02 percent, reaching an estimated $514 billion. Reflecting on this landmark achievement, the Prime Minister highlighted the finance sector’s far-reaching impact across 32 strategic dimensions, including institutional reform, fiscal discipline, macroeconomic stability, business innovation, public welfare, and long-term national development.He further acknowledged the sector’s leadership in macroeconomic governance, all the while acting as a central coordinator of national development resources while providing agile, data-driven counsel to the government on adaptive growth strategies in an increasingly complex global environment.Demonstrating resilience beyond policy and planning, the financial sector also swiftly mobilised tens of trillions of VND from contingency and reserve funds to support flood-affected communities. This included timely assistance for seeds and livestock, alongside the prompt disbursement of lump-sum pensions and social allowances, reinforcing the sector’s role as both an economic and social stabiliser.As Vietnam’s financial ecosystem continues to expand in scale, sophistication, and responsibility, the need for structured, high-level dialogue among industry leaders and tech experts has never been more critical.It is against this backdrop that the country’s most reputed FSI show, World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) positions itself as a catalyst for progress. Taking place on 19 - 20 May 2026 at the prestigious Meliá Hanoi, the two-day summit will convene 500+ of the most influential C-suite executives, policymakers, and technology leaders from banks, insurance companies, digital lenders, and microfinance institutions.Adding further prestige to this year's summit, the Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has joined WFIS as a Supporting Partner for the fourth consecutive time. As the primary institution that speaks for the nation’s banks, credit institutions & related finance organisations, VNBA spearheads the national mandate of driving sustainable, inclusive growth.One of the key speakers for the upcoming edition, Olena Khlon (CEO at SHBFinance) stated, “I am truly looking forward to the WFIS Vietnam summit, as it has already proven its high value for Vietnamese financial market and brings the best innovative minds together.”The 2026 edition of WFIS in Vietnam will tackle the industry’s most urgent and transformative themes, including:• Strengthening Vietnam’s Banking System for Sustainable, Inclusive, and Digitally Enabled Growth• The Future of Digital Money in Vietnam• Cloud-Based Banking Platforms• Hyper-Personalisation of Financial Services• Cybersecurity in Finance, among many othersEven the Chief Data Officer of Vietcombank, Huy Nguyen, another confirmed speaker for WFIS 2026 highlighted the significance of the platform, “Innovation in finance is no longer about technology alone - it is about trust, governance, business goal alignment and long-term value creation. WFIS Vietnam provides the space for these critical conversations to happen at scale.”Each session at WFIS is meticulously designed to deliver actionable insights and strategic foresight, empowering leaders to navigate and shape the future of Vietnam’s rapidly evolving financial landscape.Further strengthening the platform’s credibility is its growing lineup of distinguished speakers, featuring some of the most influential names in Vietnam’s financial and technology ecosystem, including:• Dung Dao, CIO, Saigon–Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank• Duc Luu Danh, DCEO / CIO, LPBank• Rachel Nguyen, Chief Technology Officer, CIMB Vietnam• Fred Lim, Chief Digital Commercialisation Officer, Hong Leong Bank Vietnam• Lan Anh Ngoc Nguyen, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Standard Chartered Vietnam• Cong Quynh Lan Tran, Deputy General Director / CIO, VietinBankCommenting on the upcoming edition, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, CEO of Tradepass, the global event organiser behind WFIS, said:“Our ambition for WFIS 2026 is bolder than ever. We aim to unite the sharpest minds in finance and technology to spark transformative conversations and inspire decisive action that shapes Vietnam’s long-term economic future. WFIS is poised to stand as a true beacon of progress in the nation’s innovation ecosystem.”For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

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