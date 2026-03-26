Montgomery County Council Passes the County Values Act to Restrict ICE Access and Strengthen Anti-ICE Protocols on County Property, Led by Councilmember Kristin Mink

MARYLAND, March 26 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Kristin Mink





ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2026—On Tuesday, March 24, the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the County Values Act, Bill 3-26, to increase local protections from the violent, illegal actions of ICE. The bill, led by Councilmember Kristin Mink (District 5) and cosponsored by Councilmembers Kate Stewart (District 4), Will Jawando (At Large), Shebra Evans (At Large), Andrew Friedson (District 1), Laurie-Anne Sayles (At Large), Evan Glass (At Large), and Marilyn Balcombe (District 2), mandates clear signage and staff training at County-controlled buildings to ensure judicial warrant requirements are implemented with fidelity, and prohibits immigration enforcement activities in County-owned or County-controlled parking lots, garages, and vacant lots. It also requires the County publish signage templates restricting immigration enforcement activity for optional use by private businesses.

The bill also establishes an online portal for the public to report unauthorized or harmful immigration enforcement activity to the County. Reports may be used by the County Attorney to assist in enforcing the law, including making appropriate referrals to other government agencies and third parties.

While requiring a valid judicial warrant for ICE access to non-public areas has long been County policy and has been required by state law in certain limited locations since last year, Councilmember Mink recalled speaking with County staff who were unsure of the policy or how to implement it. "This is about making sure we are doing everything we can to protect our residents on County property. While we can’t make ICE agents behave lawfully, we can employ the strongest possible protocols at every facility the County controls, fully train our staff to respond to emergencies, and block off vacant lots ICE tries to use.”

Councilmember Stewart said, "As we witness the impacts of the cruel policies of the Federal administration on our neighbors and community, we must act. The Values Act reaffirms the County’s values of inclusiveness, dignity and justice and maintaining community trust by clearly separating county services and spaces from federal civil immigration enforcement. The Values Act puts in place the processes, guidance on responding, and training for our County to face these situations. I am proud to have cosponsored this legislation and am grateful for its favorable passage."

Councilmember Jawando stated, “The actions of federal immigration enforcement we are witnessing across the country, including in Montgomery County, are not about enforcing laws or making our communities safer, but about causing fear through violence and intimidation. We reject these practices, and will use every available tool to stand up for our residents and the rule of law. I am proud to co-sponsor the County Values Act and will continue working with our residents, advocates, and my colleagues to keep our community safe.”

The bill was supported by a broad coalition of community organizations, labor unions, faith groups, and community members who have been impacted by ICE.

Gaby Rivera, a lead with the Montgomery County Immigrant Rights Collective (MoCo IRC) said, “Passing the County Values Act is an important part of turning Montgomery County’s stated goals into meaningful actions to protect our community from the fear, intimidation, and abuse being perpetuated by the Federal government.”

Rev. Michael Vanacore of Pilgrim United Church of Christ, a clergy leader with AIM (Action in Montgomery), also commented on the bill's passage. "This fall, AIM listened to over 1,800 people across the County, and immigrants’ rights and protections were the number one issue on our community members’ minds, for both our immigrant and non-immigrant members," he said. "My tradition tells me that in Christ 'There is no longer Jew or Greek; there is no longer slave or free; there is no longer male and female,' but that we are all heirs to the promise given to Abraham (Galatians 3:28-9). The Values Act is an important step in the fight to extend the promise of safety and security to everyone regardless of immigration status, whenever they access our public facilities. I am grateful to our County leadership for passing this bill and I pray that they will continue to increase in faith and courage in this fight."

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