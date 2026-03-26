Record American Exodus: Why More Americans Are Redefining Their Careers Abroad

Over 180,000 Americans are moving abroad in 2025, seeking better quality of life, affordable living, and flexible global career paths.

IRELAND, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans are exiting the U.S. in unprecedented numbers, with over 180,000 relocating abroad in 2025 alone. This is the highest exodus the US has experienced in many years.This wave of “global career seekers” includes students, professionals, retirees, and families looking for better quality of life, affordable living, and professional flexibility. For many, teaching English abroad or working remotely has become a springboard to make that transition possible.“We’re seeing more Americans than ever exploring international teaching programs as a way to live abroad sustainably,” said Ian O’Sullivan, CEO of The TEFL Institute . “Teaching English isn’t just a job anymore, it’s a pathway toward global citizenship, cultural exchange, and long-term career development.”What’s Driving the Move?- Cost of living: Countries such as Portugal, Mexico, and Thailand continue to attract professionals who can enjoy lower living costs and a higher quality of life.- Work–life balance: With flexible visas, remote opportunities, and community-centred lifestyles, global hubs like Lisbon, Bangkok, and Berlin have become magnets for young professionals.- Career growth: Many graduates use TEFL certifications as a launchpad into education, tech, and digital industries, gaining transferable skills in communication, leadership, and intercultural strategy.From Classrooms to Global CareersThrough TEFL programmes, many Americans are discovering that teaching English abroad can be the first step toward new professional horizons. Certified teachers often go on to become curriculum specialists, academic coordinators, or digital educators, often earning competitive salaries abroad.The TEFL Institute, a leading provider of accredited TEFL courses , has seen a surge of U.S. enrollments in 2025–2026. The majority are recent graduates looking for a practical way to work, travel, and develop international experience.“The shift we’re witnessing isn’t just about relocation, it’s about redefinition,” added O’Sullivan. “US citizens are realizing they don’t have to choose between career growth and quality of life. With the right training and support, they can build both.”About The TEFL InstituteThe TEFL Institute provides internationally recognized TEFL qualifications, empowering people to teach English abroad or online. With accredited courses, lifetime job support, and partnerships across Europe, Asia, and South America, TEFL Institute helps graduates unlock global opportunities through education. Visit teflinstitute.com for more information.Contact: hello@teflinstitute.comPhone number: +1 6172022524Please contact for additional information, quotes, & insights

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