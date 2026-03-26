Influential Women Features Charlotte Cushman, AMI & AMS Certified: Preserving Montessori Education with Expertise

ANOKA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMI and AMS certified Certified Educator, Author, and Consultant Champions Child-Centered Learning and Intellectual Growth Across GenerationsCharlotte Cushman, AMI and AMS certified, is a distinguished Montessori educator, author, and consultant whose career spans more than four decades in child-centered education. Trained at the AMI Montessori Training Center in Palo Alto, California, under the guidance of a colleague and friend of Maria Montessori, Charlotte has dedicated her life to fostering authentic Montessori education, inspiring students, mentoring teachers, and guiding parents in understanding the transformative power of Montessori pedagogy.Charlotte began her career teaching in private Montessori schools, quickly developing a deep expertise in child development, curriculum design, and classroom leadership. Her commitment to educational integrity guided her as she co-owned and co-operated two Montessori schools—one with her best friend and another with her husband—demonstrating her belief in collaboration, stewardship, and the preservation of authentic Montessori principles. Even after retiring from classroom teaching, Charlotte remains active in the field through consulting, public speaking, mentorship, and contributions to educational publications, ensuring the legacy of Montessori education continues for future generations.As an accomplished author, Charlotte has published several influential works, including Montessori—Why It Matters for Your Child’s Success and Happiness, Your Life Belongs to You, Effective Discipline the Montessori Way, and Save Montessori from Social Justice: Woke Montessori Schools are Betraying the Teachings of Maria Montessori. Her writing empowers parents to understand Montessori principles, promotes positive child development, and provides practical guidance for educators. She has also contributed articles to publications such as American Thinker, Capitalism the Unknown Ideal, Montessori Life, Montessori Courier, Public School Montessorian, Minnesota Parent, and the Putting People First newsletter.Charlotte attributes her success to a deep respect for reason in all areas of her life, which has cultivated her self-confidence. Professionally, she credits her accomplishments to her respect for child development, intellectual rigor, and an unwavering commitment to educational integrity. She believes that trusting the natural learning processes of children—rather than forcing outcomes—fosters confident, focused, and capable students. Her professional philosophy reflects decades of hands-on experience, informed by Maria Montessori’s pedagogy and Ayn Rand’s philosophy, combining observation, reflection, and practice to guide her work with students and educators alike.For young women entering education, Charlotte emphasizes the importance of first developing a thorough understanding of child development before attempting to influence outcomes. She advocates patience, careful observation, and respect for the learning process, reminding aspiring educators that meaningful education comes from guiding growth, not controlling it. Charlotte also encourages them to study Montessori’s works and her own writings, particularly Montessori: Why It Matters for Your Child’s Success and Happiness.Charlotte identifies a key challenge in education today as the erosion of authentic Montessori principles, particularly from the influence of the social justice movement. Her current focus is to educate parents and teachers about foundational Montessori principles, restoring fidelity to child-centered learning. Simultaneously, she sees a significant opportunity in the growing interest among parents and educators in classical, child-centered education that prioritizes depth, focus, and long-term developmental outcomes.At the heart of her work and personal life, Charlotte values life itself, intellectual honesty, respect for individual development, discipline, and nurturing natural growth. She believes education should cultivate independence, concentration, and intrinsic motivation rather than conformity or rote memorization. Her passion for Montessori education—its philosophy and transformative impact—remains the guiding force in her career.Outside of her professional pursuits, Charlotte enjoys knitting, quilt making, writing, reading, and spending meaningful time with her family, especially at their cabin.Guided by intellectual rigor, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to child-centered learning, Charlotte Cushman continues to champion Montessori education, guiding the development of the minds of students, supporting educators, and preserving a philosophy that empowers children to grow with confidence, focus, and independence.Learn More about Charlotte Cushman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/charlotte-cushman or through her website, https://www.cushmanbooks.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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