JUNK.COM LAUNCHES FREE EARTH MONTH COLORING BOOK TO TEACH KIDS ABOUT RECYCLING AND PLANET PROTECTION

A friendly Junk.com truck leads the way in The Big Clean-Up: A Junk.com Coloring Adventure, a free Earth Month coloring book helping kids learn how small actions can make a big difference for the planet.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Earth Month, Junk.com is helping kids learn how small actions can make a big impact on the planet.

The national junk removal company has introduced a free downloadable 20-page coloring book, The Big Clean-Up: A Junk.com Coloring Adventure, designed to teach children the importance of recycling, teamwork, and keeping communities clean.

The activity book follows a friendly Junk.com truck as it visits neighborhoods, parks, and recycling centers, illustrating how everyday habits like sorting recyclables and picking up litter can help protect the environment.

“Our goal is to make sustainability approachable and engaging for kids,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “When children understand how their actions contribute to a cleaner environment, those lessons can stay with them for life.”

The initiative is part of Junk.com’s broader Earth Month efforts to raise awareness around responsible disposal and landfill diversion while encouraging families to have conversations about environmental responsibility at home.

Teachers and families can download the free coloring book at https://www.junk.com/blog/free-earth-month-coloring-book and use it as a fun, educational tool to introduce sustainability concepts in classrooms and communities.

“Kids are naturally curious and eager to help,” Turturici added. “This coloring book gives them a simple and creative way to see how they can be part of keeping their neighborhoods clean.”

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a nationwide provider of residential and commercial junk removal services, offering same-day service in markets across the United States. The company emphasizes responsible disposal practices, including donation and recycling, to minimize environmental impact. Junk.com supports homeowners, businesses, and large-scale projects by simplifying the decluttering process. More information is available at www.Junk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.