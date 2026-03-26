Influential Women Features Charlene L. Smith: Director of Human Resources & Compliance at Charter Schools USA

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Strategic HR Innovation, Compliance Excellence, and Employee Engagement to Strengthen Organizational SuccessFort Lauderdale, Florida — Charlene L. Smith is a seasoned human resources leader who currently serves as Director of Human Resources & Compliance at Charter Schools USA. With a strong background in HR compliance, employee relations, and organizational strategy, she has established herself as a trusted advisor and change agent dedicated to fostering inclusive and equitable workplace environments. Through her leadership, Charlene aligns human resources strategies with broader organizational goals, enhancing operational efficiency while elevating the overall employee experience.Charlene’s academic foundation reflects her commitment to both technical expertise and people-focused leadership. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Management Information Systems from Florida International University in 2001, followed by a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. She further strengthened her professional credentials with a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Certification from the University of South Florida, along with additional HR certifications that support her multifaceted role.Her career journey is marked by steady growth, adaptability, and a dedication to continuous learning. Charlene began her professional path at Kaplan University, where she held roles including Student Services Representative, HR Administrative Assistant, and HR Operations Coordinator. As she advanced into positions such as Employee Relations Coordinator, HR Generalist, Senior HR Compliance Manager, and Senior Human Resources Manager, she developed a reputation for implementing innovative solutions in employee relations, compliance audits, and HR operations.Throughout her career, Charlene has remained deeply committed to team development and organizational success. Her leadership style is grounded in fairness, adaptability, and empathy, with a focus on cultivating a supportive, “family-like” workplace culture where individuals feel valued and empowered to thrive. She believes that strong teams are built on trust, respect, and open communication.Charlene attributes her success to the mentors and supervisors who recognized her potential and provided growth opportunities. Their guidance helped shape her leadership approach and reinforced the importance of continuous development. The best career advice she has received—to work hard, embrace balance, and approach every interaction with empathy and care—continues to influence both her professional and personal life.Charlene encourages young women entering the HR field to remain persistent and actively seek opportunities for involvement in organizations and initiatives that foster growth. She emphasizes the importance of building a strong professional network, noting that success is often shaped not only by knowledge but also by the relationships cultivated along the way.In her role within the education sector, Charlene recognizes one of the most pressing challenges as the potential loss of funding for schools. She underscores the importance of maintaining and increasing student enrollment, especially as institutions face the risk of closure. At the same time, she views these challenges as opportunities to innovate and develop creative solutions that ensure educational programs continue to thrive.At the core of Charlene’s values are integrity, honesty, and treating others with kindness and respect—principles that guide her leadership and daily interactions. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys reading, traveling—particularly to her birthplace of Jamaica—and creating meaningful memories with her husband and 16-year-old daughter.With a career defined by resilience, compassion, and strategic impact, Charlene L. Smith continues to inspire those around her, shaping the future of human resources through purposeful leadership and a steadfast commitment to excellence.Learn More about Charlene L. Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/charlene-smith Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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