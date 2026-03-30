Karina Swinford of Luna Jade Salon Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ATHENS, AL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair salons may be a dime a dozen, but Luna Jade Salon stands out for its heart, hustle, and hand-crafted style, all thanks to its founder, Karina Swinford. What started as a childhood habit of braiding friends’ hair at sleepovers has blossomed into a thriving, innovative salon now preparing for a major expansion in 2026.

Karina’s journey is as vibrant as the custom colors she and her team are known for. Although becoming a stylist wasn’t initially on her radar, life had other plans. “I kind of stumbled upon my passion by accident,” reflects Swinford. After being home schooled from third grade onward (a decision sparked by illness but ultimately celebrated for its freedom), Karina weighed her options for college, considering nutrition or veterinary medicine. Yet, with tuition fees high and indecision mounting, she opted for beauty school as a practical first step. It wasn’t long before she realized she’d found her calling.

“My childhood best friend wasn’t surprised at all. She reminded me we were always doing little at-home spa things as kids,” Karina laughs. “Once I got into the industry, I realized how much I loved it.”

By her early twenties, Karina was a young mom balancing work, school, and family. She remembers assisting at a booth rent salon to help pay the bills and learning the ropes from experienced stylists. When the world turned upside down in 2020, she kept her community connected by teaching at-home haircuts via social media and partnering with color companies so clients could touch up their roots safely. As salons reopened, her schedule exploded, and the next steps became clear.

Opportunity knocked in the form of an offer from a former mentor to take over a nearby salon lease. “I always said I would never own a salon. Too much responsibility,” Karina admits. Yet, with her children growing and her client base booming, she took the leap. With a supportive circle of friends on hand for late-night painting sessions (with pizza as fuel), Luna Jade Salon officially opened July 1, 2022, right as the business license came through.

Now, Luna Jade Salon isn’t just a place to get a haircut; it’s a destination for personalized, trend-forward beauty. The team specializes in extensions, expert curly hair care, and custom coloring — from sun-kissed blondes to bold, vivid hues. Spray tanning and facials round out the menu, and plans are underway to add massage therapy, nails, and even fine-line tattoos. “We want to be a true one-stop shop,” says Karina. “Life is fast-paced, and there’s a real need in our community for comprehensive self-care.”

Staying ahead of beauty trends is part science, part art. Karina and her team keep a close eye on social media, industry articles, and innovations from Europe, which often hit the States a few years later. “AI is really helpful for spotting what’s next,” she notes. “But at the end of the day, it’s about bringing the best of those trends to the people right here in North Alabama.”

A big part of Luna Jade’s soul is Karina’s focus on presence and being all-in whether she’s at the salon or at home with her two kids and their dog. “Balance is about being intentional with your time,” she says. “I want my children to see that both family and work matter.”

Karina also credits her team for fueling her growth as both a stylist and a person. “They challenge and support me every day,” she says. “When you directly affect people’s lives like this, it’s a blessing and a big responsibility.”

With Luna Jade Salon preparing for its next phase and Karina relocating her family to be even closer to the community, the future looks bright. Expansion plans include new services and an even greater emphasis on creativity and client care. Karina’s advice is simple: “Don’t give up. Remember your reason for starting, and keep going. You miss every shot you don’t take.”

One thing is certain: whether you’re after a fresh color, a flawless extension, or an inspiring chat on self-growth, Luna Jade Salon is ready to welcome you.

About Luna Jade Salon

Luna Jade Salon, located in Athens, Alabama, specializes in extensions, curly hair, and custom color. With a strong emphasis on individualized care and up-to-the-minute trends, Luna Jade offers a welcoming space for creativity, self-expression, and community.

Close Up Radio recently featured Karina Swinford, founder of Luna Jade Salon, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 24th at 6pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 31st at 6pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-karina-swinford-of/id1785721253?i=1000757271853

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-karina-swinford-of-luna-jade-salon-328018181

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1SQzxCWsQY9Gnb4qU5l6Th

For more information about Karina Swinford and Luna Jade Salon, please visit https://www.lunajadesalon.com/

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