Meredith Motors Named Dealer of the Year

Jeff Gould, owner of Meredith Motors, celebrating Dealer of the Year

Meredith Motors, the family-run automotive sales and repair centre owned by Jeff Gould, has been named Dealer of the Year by R&C Dealer Services Inc.

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meredith Motors, the family-run automotive sales and repair centre owned by Jeff Gould, has been named Dealer of the Year by R&C Dealer Services Inc., a recognition that underscores the company’s steady rise and reputation for integrity in the Capital District’s competitive automotive market.Established in 2012, Meredith Motors has built its business on a simple but increasingly rare proposition: offering reliable, well-priced vehicles backed by transparent, customer-first service. For Gould and his team—who collectively bring more than 20 years of industry experience—the award is a validation of a model shaped by lessons learned at large franchise dealerships, and a deliberate decision to do things differently.“After years in the franchise environment, we wanted to create something that felt more honest and more local,” Gould said. “This business was built for our community, by people who grew up here and care deeply about it.”That local commitment has translated into consistent growth. From its base in Ballston Spa, Meredith Motors has developed a loyal customer base drawn to its curated used vehicle inventory and straightforward approach to sales—one that prioritises affordability and reliability over volume. The Dealer of the Year accolade, presented by R&C Dealer Services Inc., recognises more than sales performance alone - also operational standards, customer satisfaction and professional conduct being key criteria.Importantly, the award comes at a moment of expansion. Meredith Motors has recently opened a brand-new, fully equipped repair facility, extending the same ethos of trust and transparency into vehicle servicing and maintenance. Staffed by a full-time mechanic, the new operation enables the business to serve customers across the full vehicle lifecycle, from purchase through ownership.The repair facility offers a comprehensive range of services for cars, trucks and SUVs, including brake and exhaust work, NYS inspections, oil changes and engine repairs. Now accepting new customers, the workshop has been designed to reflect the same principles that underpin the sales operation: clear communication, fair pricing and workmanship customers can rely on.“We want people to feel just as confident bringing their vehicle to us for service as they do buying one from us,” Gould explained. “Honest service shouldn’t stop once you’ve driven off the lot.”Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, the Meredith Motors repair facility strengthens the company’s position as a full-service automotive centre for the Capital District. As the business looks ahead, the Dealer of the Year award stands as both recognition and responsibility—affirming a decade-long journey rooted in community values, and setting a benchmark for continued growth built on trust.For Meredith Motors, success has been about doing the right thing, consistently—and being recognised for it. To learn more about Meredith Motors visit https://www.meredithmotors.com/

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