As AI Reshapes Work and Search, New Book Highlights the Role of Human Potential

John Lomas F The AI Master Your Hi

As AI reshapes the modern world, a new book explores whether overlooked aspects of human capability may play a larger role than expected

As technology becomes more capable, the focus naturally shifts to what remains uniquely human.” — John Lomas

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if staying relevant in the age of artificial intelligence depends less on technology and more on human potential That question is at the center of “F The AI, Master Your HI: Awakening Your Human Intelligence,” a new book released March 27, 2026, by author John Lomas, which examines whether overlooked aspects of human capability, often referenced in ancient traditions, may offer a different lens on adapting to rapid technological change.As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in how people work, learn and make decisions, much of the conversation has focused on tools, automation and efficiency. Lomas’ work shifts that focus inward toward how individuals think, interpret information and respond to an evolving environment.According to McKinsey & Company, 78% of organizations reported using AI in at least one business function in 2024, underscoring how quickly the technology has become embedded across industries.In this context, Lomas introduces the concept of “Human Intelligence” (HI) as more than cognitive ability alone, framing it as a broader combination of awareness, perception and potential. Drawing on references to ancient civilizations and long-standing ideas about human capability, the book invites readers to reconsider whether certain forms of intelligence may still hold relevance today.Rather than presenting definitive conclusions, Lomas positions these ideas as perspectives worth examining as technological change accelerates and questions around human relevance become more prominent.“As technology becomes more capable, the focus naturally shifts to what remains uniquely human,” said Lomas. “The question is whether we’ve fully explored that or if there are aspects of human intelligence that we’ve overlooked.”With artificial intelligence influencing everything from workflows to decision-making, individuals are increasingly navigating uncertainty about the future. Lomas’ work speaks to readers interested in personal development and emerging ideas, particularly those seeking new ways to understand their role in a rapidly changing world.“Technology is evolving quickly,” Lomas said. “But it may also be prompting us to take a closer look at ourselves and what we’re capable of.”“F The AI, Master Your HI: Awakening Your Human Intelligence” is available now at MasterYourHI.com.John Lomas is the author of “ How 2 Get More : A Book for People Who Want More.” His work explores human potential, personal development, and decision-making in the context of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

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