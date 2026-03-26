Full closure of School Street on-ramp to westbound H-1 Freeway, Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, March 28

Main, News Posted on Mar 25, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of the full closure of the School Street on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway and single-lane closure on the freeway nightly, beginning Wednesday, March 25 for storm damage work along the freeway.

Crews will close the School Street on-ramp and a single right lane on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the ramp and the Liliha Street overpass, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the evenings of Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, March 28, for tree removal and slope repairs along the freeway.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. This work is including the Kῡhiō Day holiday on Thursday, March 26.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

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