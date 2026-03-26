Yorkshire Sees Surge in Staycation Demand as Travellers Rethink Overseas Holidays

Welcome to Yorkshire logo

Travel disruption and shifting consumer confidence drive increased bookings, with Yorkshire emerging as a first-choice destination for UK breaks

We’re definitely seeing people rethink their travel plans... People who were considering long-haul trips are now looking closer to home, and Yorkshire is really benefiting from that shift.” — Linda Scott

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to Yorkshire reports a significant shift in travel behaviour, with more people choosing UK breaks as uncertainty and disruption around international travel continues to influence decision-making.

Linda Scott, CEO of Welcome to Yorkshire, said:

“We’re definitely seeing people rethink their travel plans – not necessarily because of the conflict itself, but because of the disruption around it. People who were considering long-haul trips are now looking closer to home, and Yorkshire is really benefiting from that shift.”

While bookings for 2026 were already strong, there is now a clear trend of previously undecided travellers committing to domestic holidays, particularly for the summer season.

Strong Easter Demand and Family-Focused Bookings

Short-term demand is also accelerating, with family-friendly accommodation across the region reaching capacity for Easter.

“For Easter, we’re already seeing family-friendly properties fully booked – especially places with games rooms and enclosed gardens,” Scott added. “Accommodation with hot tubs and log fires is going particularly quickly – people want that comfort and experience built into the stay.”

Yorkshire Positioned as a Natural Alternative to Overseas Travel

Yorkshire’s accessibility and breadth of offer are key factors driving this shift.

“Yorkshire has always been a favourite for people who don’t want to fly – whether that’s because of pets, mobility, or travelling with extended family,” said Scott. “Recent changes to pet travel rules are also pushing more people toward UK staycations. It’s an easy place to reach, and once you’re here, everything is within a short drive.”

For travellers seeking experiences traditionally associated with destinations such as Dubai, Yorkshire is increasingly seen as a compelling alternative.

“If people were looking for luxury, shopping or great food, Yorkshire can absolutely deliver that,” Scott continued. “You’ve got high-end spas, 10 Michelin-starred restaurants, over 100 five-star hotels and vibrant shopping centres carrying top brands and activities. Places like Leeds and Castleford offer everything from street food to indoor skiing.”

Value, Simplicity and Family Appeal

Cost and convenience are also influencing travel decisions.

“For families, it’s about value and ease – free attractions like the National Railway Museum, and a wide range of ‘kids eat free’ offers make a big difference,” Scott said. “It’s a much simpler, lower-hassle option compared to international travel right now.”

Culture, Screen Tourism and Seasonal Experiences Driving Interest

Yorkshire’s cultural profile and screen appeal are further boosting visitor interest.

“We’re seeing strong demand linked to film and TV, including renewed interest in locations tied to Wuthering Heights and series like All Creatures Great and Small,” Scott noted. “Places such as Haworth, Swaledale and Grassington are attracting visitors looking for those iconic backdrops – especially during lambing season.”

Growth in Wellness and Slower Travel

A broader shift toward wellness and slower-paced travel is also emerging.

“There’s growing demand for wellness-style breaks – spa hotels, countryside retreats and even outdoor saunas,” Scott said. “People are really leaning into that slower, more restorative type of holiday.”

Yorkshire Becomes First Choice, Not a Fallback

The trend signals a longer-term change in UK travel behaviour.

“The key thing is that Yorkshire isn’t just a fallback – for many people, it’s becoming the first choice,” Scott concluded. “The current travel disruption has simply accelerated a trend we were already seeing towards high-quality UK staycations.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.