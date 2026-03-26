Reputation Pros Launches Free Confidential Reputation Audits as AI Search Reshapes How Executives Are Perceived Online

Reputation Pros

Reputation Management Firm Reputation Pros Responds to Growing Demand From High-Profile Individuals Concerned About AI-Generated Narratives

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Most executives have no idea what AI is saying about them. A single outdated article or negative review can now be synthesized into a first impression that costs them clients, deals, and opportunities they never knew they lost."

Scott Keever, Founder and CEO, Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros, a nationally recognized top online reputation management firm, has launched a free confidential reputation audit program for executives, physicians, attorneys, public figures, and high-net-worth individuals concerned about what Google and AI-powered search tools are generating about them online.

The initiative comes in direct response to a fundamental shift in how personal reputations are researched and formed. As artificial intelligence becomes the dominant force in how search results are surfaced and presented, professionals across industries are discovering that AI tools are synthesizing their entire digital history into concise narratives that prospective clients, investors, partners, and colleagues encounter before any direct interaction takes place.

A New Era of Reputation Risk

For decades, managing an online reputation meant monitoring search results and addressing problems as they emerged. That model has been rendered obsolete by the rapid adoption of AI-powered search. Tools including Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity no longer return simple lists of links. Instead, they synthesize everything ever published about an individual, including articles, reviews, legal records, social media, and news coverage, into a single authoritative narrative presented as fact at the top of search results.

Research consistently shows that more than 90 percent of people conduct an online search before a first meeting, business transaction, or professional engagement. In the AI era, that search now produces an instant verdict on a professional's character, credibility, and standing, often before a single link is clicked.

"Most executives have no idea what AI is saying about them," said Scott Keever, Founder and CEO of Reputation Pros and author of Reputation Reset (2025). "A single outdated article or negative review can now be synthesized into a first impression that costs them clients, deals, and opportunities they never knew they lost."

The Hidden Cost of an Unaudited Reputation

The consequences of an unmanaged AI-era reputation are significant and often invisible. Physicians lose prospective patients to AI-surfaced reviews before a first appointment is ever scheduled. Law firm partners see deal flow diminish when old litigation surfaces in AI-generated summaries during counterparty due diligence. Executives under consideration for board appointments are disqualified based on decade-old news items weighted heavily by AI algorithms. In each case, the affected professional rarely learns the true reason an opportunity did not materialize.

Reputation Pros' audit program was developed specifically to address this information gap, giving high-profile individuals a clear and objective view of their current digital standing before it affects professional outcomes.

About the Free Confidential Reputation Audit

Each audit is conducted with complete discretion. No information shared during the process is disclosed to any third party under any circumstances. The audit covers five areas:

Personal Search Snapshot: A comprehensive review of all content appearing on pages one and two across Google and major search engines, including news coverage, images, legal records, and review platforms

AI Narrative Assessment: A detailed analysis of what Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity are currently generating about the individual and whether that narrative accurately reflects their professional standing today

Content Threat Identification: Identification of the specific articles, reviews, records, or posts posing the greatest risk to professional standing, personal relationships, or financial interests

Sentiment and Authority Analysis: An evaluation of the overall tone and credibility of content associated with the individual's name and which sources AI tools are weighting most heavily

Reputation Repair Opportunity Map: A prioritized roadmap outlining what can be suppressed, countered, or removed and what a clean, accurate online presence realistically looks like

The program is available at no cost and with no obligation. Availability is limited to ensure each audit receives thorough, individualized attention from Reputation Pros' senior team.

About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros is a nationally recognized online reputation management firm serving executives, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals across the United States. The agency's practice spans proactive digital identity building, strategic content creation, negative content suppression, crisis response, and AI reputation management. Every engagement is handled with absolute confidentiality and exclusively white-hat methodology. Founder Scott Keever's 2025 book Reputation Reset is widely regarded as a definitive resource for professionals seeking to reclaim control of their digital narrative in the AI era. Keever is a member of the Forbes Agency Council and the Fast Company Executive Board.

Learn more at reputationpros.com

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