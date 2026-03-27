Network Infrastructure Market Projected to Expand at a 7.5% CAGR Through 2030, Industry Report

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The Business Research Company’s Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network infrastructure sector has experienced significant growth recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing digital demands. As connectivity becomes more essential to business and everyday life, the market is set to continue expanding rapidly in the coming years. Here’s an in-depth look at the market’s size, key drivers, regional outlook, and overall importance.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Network Infrastructure Market

The network infrastructure market has seen strong development in recent years, with its value rising from $160.98 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $172.71 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Several factors have contributed to this past growth, including the increased adoption of both wired and wireless networking technologies, heightened enterprise IT investments, expansion of broadband and high-speed internet access, a surge in data center implementations, and rising demand for tools that manage and monitor networks effectively.

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Future Market Outlook and Growth Drivers in Network Infrastructure

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $230.82 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This forecasted expansion is fueled by the widespread deployment of 5G and next-generation network technologies, growing adoption of cloud and hybrid IT environments, increasing reliance on AI-driven network automation, expansion of edge computing frameworks, and a strong focus on cybersecurity and threat mitigation measures.

Emerging trends that will shape this market include a growing appetite for cloud-based network management platforms, rapid adoption of edge network infrastructures, increased investments in cybersecurity and firewall solutions, broader rollout of unified communications and collaboration tools, and the integration of performance optimization and analytics software to enhance network efficiency.

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Understanding What Network Infrastructure Entails

Network infrastructure encompasses the core hardware, software, and systems that facilitate the transmission, routing, management, and security of data across communication networks, which include wired, wireless, and optical technologies. This infrastructure is crucial for delivering reliable, high-speed, and secure connectivity that supports digital communications, cloud computing, enterprise IT operations, and internet services. By enabling smooth data exchanges and improving network performance and resilience, network infrastructure acts as the foundation for modern information and communication technologies and digital transformation efforts.

Data Centers as a Major Growth Catalyst for Network Infrastructure

One of the primary factors driving network infrastructure market expansion is the increasing demand for data centers. These specialized facilities house networked computers, storage devices, and related infrastructure that process and manage vast amounts of digital information. The rapid growth of cloud computing has accelerated this demand, as businesses increasingly rely on cloud services for efficient, secure data storage and management.

Network infrastructure plays a vital role in supporting data centers by providing the high-speed connectivity and dependable bandwidth needed to handle large-scale data operations. This infrastructure helps reduce latency and operational bottlenecks through a robust architectural design, which enhances the overall performance and scalability of digital services. For example, in September 2024, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration reported that the United States has around 5,000 data centers, with domestic demand expected to grow by approximately nine percent annually through 2030. This escalating demand for data centers is thus a key factor propelling the growth of the network infrastructure market.

Regional Leaders and Growth Dynamics in Network Infrastructure

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the network infrastructure market, leading the global landscape. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the upcoming years. The market analysis covers key geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional growth opportunities.

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