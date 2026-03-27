Endless Grades: Pixel Saga Officially Launches in the Global Market

《Endless Grades》A Refined Yet Exhilarating Retro Pixel RPG Experience

Featuring Music by Motoi Sakuraba, Haruka Shimotsuki, and Noriyuki Iwadare—A Refined Yet Exhilarating Retro Pixel RPG Experience

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developed by Lightcore Games, the retro pixel-style idle RPG Endless Grades: Pixel Saga has officially launched in the Global Market. Blending high-quality classic pixel art with modern idle gameplay systems, the title delivers a refined yet satisfying RPG experience that combines nostalgic charm with fast-paced progression.At its core, Endless Grades: Pixel Saga is designed to capture the essence of traditional JRPGs while adapting it for modern playstyles. Players can enjoy strategic team-building and character progression without heavy time commitment, making it a game that feels both familiar and refreshingly streamlined.A major highlight of the game lies in its musical direction. The main theme is composed by renowned Japanese composer Motoi Sakuraba and performed by fantasy vocalist Haruka Shimotsuki, with additional contributions from Noriyuki Iwadare. Together, they create a rich and immersive JRPG-style soundscape that enhances both the emotional tone and overall atmosphere of the game.Alongside its English debut, a brand-new character, “Groa,” also makes her appearance, offering players new strategic options and further expanding the depth of team compositions.■ An Immersive JRPG Experience from Visuals to MusicEndless Grades: Pixel Saga draws inspiration from classic JRPGs of the 1990s to early 2000s, blending pixel art aesthetics with modern presentation techniques to deliver a visual style that is both nostalgic and refined. Characters are brought to life through high-quality illustrations, while combat returns to fast-paced pixel animations, recreating the charm of the genre's golden era.On the musical side, in addition to Motoi Sakuraba—known for his work on Star Ocean and Valkyrie Profile—and Haruka Shimotsuki, recognized for her performances in the Atelier series, the soundtrack also features contributions from Noriyuki Iwadare, composer of Langrisser and Grandia. Their combined efforts deliver a richly layered auditory experience.In a creator's message, Sakuraba noted that, compared to console games, mobile titles demand a stronger immediate appeal. As such, he placed particular emphasis on the first impression of melodies, while incorporating lighter rhythms to ensure a comfortable listening experience during extended play sessions.■ Easy-to-Pick-Up, Rewarding Progression SystemThe game is designed around the philosophy of being “easy to learn, highly rewarding.” With shared character levels and equipment systems, newly acquired heroes can be deployed immediately without repetitive grinding. The idle system also supports offline progression, allowing players to continuously earn resources.Combined with a guaranteed SSR system for multi-pulls and generous event rewards, players can quickly assemble their teams and focus on strategic composition. Meanwhile, the game builds a long-term progression loop around summoning, upgrading, and development systems, supported by diverse gameplay modes that ensure a steady and satisfying growth experience.■ New Hero “Nether Seer” ArrivesWith this update, the Dark-element hero “Groa” officially joins the roster. As a shadow-wielding Priest, she excels in both suppression and support. She can inflict poison on all enemies, dispel buffs, and provide precise healing and energy recovery to allies at the end of each turn. Even when defeated, she is capable of reviving herself and returning to battle, turning the tide at critical moments.Alongside her debut, the game introduces exclusive progression content and limited-time missions. By completing specific challenges, players can unlock special outfits, adding further depth to character development and visual customization. For players looking to quickly enhance their power and explore new strategic possibilities, this update offers an opportunity not to be missed.For more details and event information, please check within the game.■ Download Endless Grades: Pixel SagaApp Store:Google Play:■ Official ChannelYouTube:■ Official CommunitiesFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/endlessgrades/ Discord: https://discord.gg/mHdG5xcTad

Motoi Sakuraba Interview – Crafting Music for Endless Grades: Pixel Saga

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