Inspiring Woman and Real Estate Entrepreneur Dottie Herman Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dottie Herman is known as the quintessential New York Success Story. She has blazed trails in the Real Estate Industry and for all women who are in business or aspire to be. She began her Real Estate career back in 1978 on the heels of her graduation from Adelphi University. It was a time when the industry was a man’s game and women leaders were scarce overall. With fortuitous changes, bold moves, and nary any seed money she took a risk and borrowed 17 million to buy the company she had been working for (at that time Prudential realty). She turned this into a powerhouse company, a leader in Long Island New York real estate, particularly The Hamptons area. Later mergers and changes resulted in the creation of Douglas Elliman, among the largest and fast-growing real estate brokers in New York.

Under her leadership, Douglas Elliman has become the biggest residential brokerage with more than 7000 real estate agents and nearly 700 other employees across more than 100 offices. Together with Knight Frank, a London based luxury residential firm, they have true global presence and markets in 60 countries across 6 continents.

“I never set out to build an empire in Real Estate. I came into the business through the side door, and I think that shaped everything that followed. Looking back, I realized I took a risk before I had certainty. I didn’t have connections, money or a famous last name. But one thing I did have was grit.”

Ms. Herman has been honored for her achievements many times in her life. She was cited as America’s Richest Self-Made Woman in Real Estate. She was also ranked among the 50 Most Powerful Women in NY. She received a Distinguished Community Leadership Award which is due to her volunteer efforts as much a any business coup. And she was honored with the UN’s Business Pioneer Award. Ms. Herman says that while it’s nice to receive such awards, including Close Up Radio’s own Empowering Women title, what she is most proud of is to have helped others building satisfying careers, businesses, and lives.

Ms. Herman is active at an age when others might retire. From her earliest days till now, she feels what kept her going was the chance to look at possibilities, transcend feeling stuck, let go of expectations, and go forward with conviction and curiosity. She advises new entrepreneurs not to overestimate what they’ll need before they go forward. There is really no such thing as perfect timing or being fully ready.

Ms. Herman attributes many things to make the ideal property match. The first thing is to really listen to a customer and establish their needs and wants. She also sizes up their character, because once you understand a customer the deal will follow. She also believes that marketing and advertising have to identify the truth of a property rather than disguise it. A clear and compelling story will help match the audience to the product, particularly when it is a grand home.

Ms. Herman will be doing two podcasts that discuss her business philosophies and customer sense. She will review highlights of her 50-plus year career, including triumphing through business and economic shifts. She will talk about her personal side, her belief system, what drives her, and her leadership style. She will reveal her hobbies, which include raising and riding horses. She will also talk about her work as a role model for other achievers, particularly when they are aspiring women.

“I’m excited to be sharing the hard won personal and professional lessons I’ve learned. Real Estate was my professional focus, but I have so much more to talk about.”

Close Up Radio recently featured top woman entrepreneur Dottie Herman in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 24th at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewlelyn on Tuesday March 31st at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-inspiring-woman-and/id1785721253?i=1000757270504

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-inspiring-woman-and-real-estate-entrepreneur-dottie-herman-328018182

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2L6ZupVXwFdfBakXKwZvbN

For more information about her life and real estate accomplishments, please visit her website https://dottieherman.com/

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