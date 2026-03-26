CLINK HOSTELS LAUNCHES NEW ART EXHIBITION WITH MOCO MUSEUM AND EXPANDS CREATIVE RESIDENCY PROGRAMME

Maya Hayuk – double x’s on the y

Clink launches a three-month art installation in partnership with Moco Museum – and expands its creative residency programme across Dublin and Amsterdam

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, Clink Hostels announces the launch of the Moco Museum x Clink Exhibition Pop-up, a three-month contemporary art installation at ClinkNOORD, developed in partnership with Moco Museum Amsterdam. The collaboration marks a new step in Clink’s mission to make culture more accessible, immersive, and integrated into the travel experience.Transforming ClinkNOORD’s central Atrium, the pop-up introduces a bold, pink-hued exhibition space inspired by Moco Museum’s distinctive visual identity. The installation features a curated selection of original artworks, including pieces by internationally recognised artists Maya Hayuk and Adam Parker Smith, alongside a digital NFT artwork by Pak x Trevor Jones. By bringing museum-quality works into a social , hospitality-driven setting, the exhibition creates an unexpected art experience that challenges traditional boundaries between gallery spaces and everyday environments.The initiative reflects a shared vision between Clink and Moco Museum: to democratise access to contemporary art and engage new audiences in unexpected ways. Guests are invited to encounter art organically—whether passing through the Atrium, attending events, or connecting with fellow travellers—creating a more informal, social, and community-driven cultural experience.To further connect guests with Amsterdam’s cultural scene, ClinkNOORD visitors will also benefit from an exclusive 2-for-1 ticket offer to Moco Museum Amsterdam, encouraging exploration beyond the hostel walls and deeper engagement with the local creative community.“This partnership with Moco Museum Amsterdam is about rethinking how and where people experience art,” said Nadine Cok, General Manager at ClinkNOORD. “By bringing contemporary works into a shared, social space like our Atrium, we’re creating unexpected moments of discovery and making art part of our guests’ everyday experience. It’s about sparking curiosity, conversation, and community.”Stay & Play: Clink’s Creative Residency ProgrammeAlongside the exhibition, Clink is expanding its "Stay & Play" creative residency programme across ClinkNOORD in Amsterdam and Clink i Lár in Dublin. Designed to support emerging talent, the programme invites musicians, DJs, and multidisciplinary artists—including visual artists, illustrators, and graffiti artists—to stay free of charge in exchange for sharing their work with guests.Through live performances, workshops, pop-ups, and exhibitions, Stay & Play transforms Clink hostels into dynamic, community-led cultural hubs that continuously evolve with each new resident. The programme not only provides a platform for up-and-coming creatives but also enriches the guest experience by fostering authentic cultural exchange and meaningful connections between travellers and artists.“At Clink i Lár, we see travel as a gateway to authentic, creative experiences,” said Lorra Kent, General Manager at Clink i Lár, Dublin. “The Stay & Play programme allows us to connect travellers with artists from around the world, while building a global creative community within our hostels. It’s about creating unexpected encounters and making Clink a hub for creativity wherever our guests come from.”With the launch of the Moco Museum pop-up and the expansion of Stay & Play, Clink continues to position its hostels as more than just places to stay—offering travellers meaningful, community-driven experiences that connect them with the local cultural landscape in unexpected ways.

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