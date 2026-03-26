Influential Women Recognizes Stephanie Holman, MBA, PgMP, PMP, Leading FourFront Design with Vision & Innovation

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Growth, Operational Excellence, and Sustainable Impact Across the Federal Engineering and Design LandscapeStephanie Holman, MBA, PgMP, PMP, serves as the President and CEO of FourFront Design Inc., where she brings a dynamic blend of leadership, technical expertise, and strategic vision to the forefront of the architecture, engineering, and design industry. Under her guidance, the company continues to expand its impact across the federal marketplace while maintaining a steadfast commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable design.FourFront Design Inc. delivers comprehensive services including architecture, landscape architecture and planning, mechanical and electrical engineering, and technical consulting to both government and commercial clients nationwide. Headquartered in the scenic Black Hills of Rapid City, South Dakota, the firm operates with an expansive footprint that includes a secondary office in Helena, Montana, and satellite offices spanning California, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming, and Virginia. This broad presence reflects the company’s ability to serve diverse regions while remaining unified in its mission to shape a better world through thoughtful, sustainable design.A proud United States Air Force veteran, Stephanie brings more than two decades of combined military and civilian experience to her role. During her service, she held critical positions such as Quality Assurance Evaluator and Engineering Superintendent, where she developed expertise in team leadership, curriculum design, and the management of large-scale, high-stakes operations. These experiences laid a strong foundation for her transition into the private sector, where adaptability and precision remain hallmarks of her leadership approach.Before assuming the role of CEO, Stephanie served as Vice President of Operations and Design Operations Manager at FourFront Design. In these positions, she played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s operational efficiency and growth, leveraging her deep understanding of federal project management, contracts, and organizational planning. Her leadership is characterized by a focus on mentorship, collaboration, and cultivating a culture of excellence—principles that have contributed to the firm’s ongoing recognition, including awards for veteran employment and business success.Stephanie’s academic achievements underscore her commitment to continuous learning and professional development. She holds an MBA in Engineering Management from Southern New Hampshire University, a Master’s Degree in Health/Medical Psychology from Northcentral University, a Bachelor’s Degree from Park University, and an Associate’s Degree from the Community College of the Air Force. In addition, she serves as a GlobeeAwards judge and is a certified expert in data analytics, further demonstrating her engagement with industry advancement and innovation.Stephanie attributes her success to discipline, adaptability, and a strong work ethic—qualities shaped during her military service and refined throughout her career. By combining technical knowledge with strategic leadership and execution, she has successfully positioned FourFront Design as a respected and impactful player within the federal contracting and engineering space.The best career advice Stephanie has received—instilled by her father and reinforced by military mentors—is to lead with discipline, resilience, and confidence. These guiding principles continue to influence her leadership style and decision-making process. She encourages young women entering the industry to take ownership of their accomplishments, advocate for themselves, and pursue leadership roles with confidence, emphasizing that credibility is built through consistent performance and perseverance.Stephanie recognizes that the industry currently faces challenges such as evolving federal contracting requirements and workforce shortages. However, she remains optimistic about emerging opportunities, particularly in areas such as innovation, digital modeling, and the continued growth of veteran-led businesses.Beyond her professional achievements, Stephanie is deeply committed to giving back through veteran support initiatives, educational outreach, and humanitarian efforts. She leads with a core set of values—accountability, integrity, excellence, and empowerment—while fostering environments where individuals and teams are encouraged to grow, innovate, and take ownership of their contributions.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Stephanie enjoys maintaining an active lifestyle through fitness, weightlifting, and sports, as well as spending quality time with her family. Her ability to balance personal and professional priorities reflects the same discipline and intentionality that define her leadership.As President and CEO, Stephanie Holman continues to guide FourFront Design Inc. toward a future defined by innovation, resilience, and meaningful impact across the communities and industries it serves.Learn More about Stephanie Holman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-holman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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