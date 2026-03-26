Keever SEO - Best SEO company in Cincinnati

Tampa SEO Agency Keever SEO Launches No-Cost Audit Initiative to Help Local Companies Adapt to the AI-Powered Search Landscape

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Most Tampa businesses were built for the Google of five years ago, not the AI-driven search experience customers use today. Our free audit shows them exactly what needs to change."

Tampa-based digital marketing agency Keever SEO is offering free, no-obligation SEO audits to businesses in the Tampa area concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence on how customers find their businesses online.

With artificial intelligence tools like Google’s AI Overviews, ChatGPT search, and Perplexity answering customer questions even before a single website is clicked, businesses that have failed to adapt to the changes in the world of search engine optimization (SEO) risk being made invisible to the customer, not only on page two of Google but even on page one.

Why This Matters Now More Than Ever

The world of search engine optimization (SEO) has changed, and businesses must adapt to the changes to avoid being made invisible to the customer.

With Google’s introduction of AI Overviews, customers can find the answer to their questions at the top of the page, without the need to click on a single website. The only sources cited are a handful of highly authoritative sources, and businesses that do not meet the requirements to be included in the list of sources are losing customers who were searching for them all along but were unaware of the fact.

"We're in the biggest shift in search since Google replaced the Yellow Pages," said Scott Keever, Founder and CEO of Keever SEO and author of Future-Proof Your SEO (2024). "Most Tampa businesses were built for the Google of five years ago – not the AI-driven search experience customers use today. Our free audit shows them exactly what needs to change."

Keever is an active member of the Forbes Agency Council and the Fast Company Executive Board. Additionally, his agency has enjoyed a first-page Google ranking for competitive local terms for over a decade, including the coveted #1 ranking for "Best SEO Company in Tampa." Keever has worked with hundreds of businesses in Florida and national brands alike from his Tampa office.

What the Free Keever SEO Audit Includes

The complimentary audit provides an in-depth analysis of your business’s online presence in five critical areas:

* AI Visibility Assessment: Whether your business is optimized to appear in Google AI Overviews, Featured Snippets, AI-generated answer engines such as Perplexity & ChatGPT

* Technical SEO Review: Site speed, mobile usability, Core Web Vitals, crawl errors, and indexing

* On-Page SEO Analysis: Keyword alignment, content quality, E-E-A-T factors, heading structure, internal linking

* Local SEO & Google Business Profile: Map Pack rankings, citation consistency, review profile, local landing page optimization in Tampa & greater Tampa Bay

* Competitor Gap Analysis: How Keever SEO compares to your competitors in these areas and how to close the gap in rankings

Business owners will receive an overview of their audit results in writing, including actionable recommendations they can implement today—no matter if they choose to hire Keever SEO or not.

Who This SEO Audit is Built For

This free SEO audit is particularly beneficial to Tampa Bay businesses that have seen a decline in website traffic and leads over the past 12 months.

Local service providers such as contractors, law firms, medical practices, restaurants, and retail shops not appearing in Google's local map pack or AI Overviews

Businesses currently working with an SEO firm but wanting to know if they are actually achieving results

Businesses looking to invest in digital marketing and wanting to know a true baseline before investing

About Keever SEO

Keever SEO is a Tampa-based search engine optimization firm that offers local SEO, national organic SEO, and artificial intelligence search engine marketing strategies to businesses across the state of Florida and throughout the United States. Keever SEO is a firm that has been recognized for providing transparent and results-driven SEO strategies based upon "white hat" SEO principles and technical expertise. Keever SEO is consistently ranked among the top SEO firms in Tampa.

There is no cost and no obligation for this service. The number of spots is limited per month to guarantee that every business receives a comprehensive and individualized analysis.

To arrange for a complimentary SEO audit, you can visit our website at keeverseo.com

About Keever SEO's Tampa SEO Services

Keever SEO has become one of the most recognizable and established search engine optimization firms in Tampa and throughout the Tampa Bay area. Keever SEO is consistently ranked at the top of Google for highly competitive terms such as "Tampa SEO Company" and "Best SEO Company in Tampa." Keever SEO has been ranked at the top for these terms for several years, serving as a demonstration of our expertise and strategies.

The agency’s Tampa SEO service includes the entire gamut of current search engine optimization services, including local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, technical site audits, content marketing, link building, and, more and more, artificial intelligence search engine optimization to help businesses rank for Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and other answer engine results.

Unlike other Tampa SEO companies, which outsource the work or provide cookie-cutter solutions, Keever SEO develops custom plans based on data, research, and over a decade of experience getting businesses ranked in one of the most competitive markets in Florida.

The Tampa SEO services are headed by owner Scott Keever, who has become a go-to resource for businesses seeking to navigate the shift from traditional search to artificial intelligence search, as evident by the success of his 2024 book, *Future-Proof Your SEO*.

Tampa businesses seeking to improve organic traffic, dominate the local map pack, or rank for artificial intelligence search results should look no further than Keever SEO for all of their Tampa SEO services.

Learn more about the Tampa SEO services at keeverseo.com

About Tidewater News

Tidewater News is a digital news organization and press release service for businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.