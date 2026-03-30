Logan Kirkpatrick of Logan Kirkpatrick Art Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many extraordinary artists throughout history, yet some resonate more deeply because they paint not only with skill — but with soul. Artists whose work becomes a bridge between their lived experience and our own, allowing us not only to admire beauty, but to learn how to live more meaningful lives.

One such contemporary voice is Logan Kirkpatrick, principal artist and founder of Logan Kirkpatrick Art since 2021. A fine art oil painter known for her evocative water landscapes, Logan manages every aspect of her practice — from painting and marketing to licensing and operations — while remaining deeply committed to the emotional integrity of her work.

At first glance, her paintings appear to be serene waterscapes — reflections of lakes, cities, and boats. But Logan sees them differently.

To her, they are emotional landscapes — metaphors for our internal worlds. Water, with its depth, distortion, stillness, and turbulence, becomes a visual language for human emotion. The choppiness of waves, the quiet calm of glassy surfaces, the shifting reflections — all mirror the complexities of resilience, memory, perseverance, solitude, and self-trust.

Kirkpatrick’s newest body of work is currently on view in her solo exhibition “Still, Here: As the Water Shifts” at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Massachusetts. The exhibition explores resilience, reflection, and emotional transformation through contemplative water-based imagery.

She invites viewers to slow down. To sit with themselves. To experience aloneness not as absence, but as fullness. Logan reflects on aloneness vs. loneliness. In fact, one of the central themes in Logan’s work is redefining solitude.

She draws a clear distinction: Loneliness is when no one calls, no plans exist, and you feel disconnected. Aloneness is when dinner plans are canceled and you feel relieved — excited to be home with yourself.

Her childhood shaped this philosophy. Growing up in a lakeside community where her family were the only year-round residents for much of the year, nature became her early teacher. Stillness felt alive. Water became both companion and metaphor.

Behind the serenity of her paintings lies a powerful and deeply personal story.

For nearly 20 years, Logan lived with a mysterious undiagnosed illness. She went from doctor to doctor without answers. In 2017, she was finally diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, along with rare autoimmune conditions including Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), which affects the protective tissue around nerves, and mast cell-related sensitivities that make her highly reactive to environmental and chemical triggers. There were years she was bedridden. She lost feeling in her limbs. She endured chronic nerve pain and fatigue. For a long time, she kept her pain private.

Painting became her lifeline — a way to stay connected to herself during long periods of isolation and stillness. Over time, that forced solitude evolved into profound self-reflection. Her work grew more honest. More vulnerable. More aligned. Now, while she still navigates daily challenges and ongoing treatments, she lives what she calls a “more normal life” — one rooted in acceptance rather than resistance.

“If I need to nap for two hours in the middle of the day, that’s okay.”

Her perspective shifted from fighting reality to meeting herself where she is.

Introduced to oil painting in high school, Logan continued to pursue the medium with deep dedication — refining her practice through years of independent exploration and formative art retreats in Italy.

She admires many artists, including Egon Schiele. While his ideology and emotional tone are darker, she finds it fascinating that they sometimes explore similar subject matter through very different emotional lenses.

One of her most meaningful works, Blush, marks a turning point in her life — created when she began feeling physically stronger. It symbolizes renewal, resilience, and the quiet hope that follows hardship.

For years, Logan did not publicly speak about her chronic illness. Eventually, she realized that withholding that story meant withholding part of her authenticity. Now fully aligned with both her art and her truth, she hopes her transparency will deepen connection and inspire others to advocate for themselves, trust their intuition, and never give up searching for answers. To keep going, even when the path is unclear.

Her message to aspiring artists is simple yet profound: Be authentic. Be emotionally honest. Know who you are. When your foundation is strong, the work will follow.

Having built a solid foundation in her early years as an independent artist, Logan now seeks expanded gallery representation and broader visibility. She feels ready to step forward — not just as a painter of beautiful landscapes, but as an artist whose work carries emotional truth. Because for Logan Kirkpatrick, painting is not about escaping reality. It is about meeting it — and inviting others to do the same.

Close Up Radio recently featured Logan Kirkpatrick in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 24th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-logan-kirkpatrick-of-logan/id1785721253?i=1000757260212

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-logan-kirkpatrick-of-logan-kirkpatrick-art-328013828

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6DayajBq2kIHQyhc67Z5KA

For more information, visit: www.logankirkpatrickart.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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