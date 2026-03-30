Global Leadership Advisor Harriet Levine of Stuart Levine & Associates Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are distinguished women business owners admired for their extraordinary success — women for whom everything they touch seems to turn to gold. And then there is Harriet Levine — a recognized leader whose influence extends far beyond business, shaping culture, inspiring generations, and redefining what true success looks like in the human experience.

Harriet Levine is the definition of a true success — building an extraordinary life and company alongside her husband and business partner, Stuart R. Levine, of 44 years. She is a role model for women of all ages. She lives by a philosophy grounded in love, light, integrity, lifelong learning, and the belief that happiness is a conscious choice. Every day, through both her personal and professional life, she inspires others to lead with heart and purpose.

Harriet is the Co-Founder and President of Stuart Levine & Associates, a global leadership advisory firm dedicated to creating significant shareholder value and strengthening organizational cultures through best-practice governance models, strategic clarity, and enhanced CEO and C-Suite leadership capacity. Under her leadership, Stuart Levine & Associates has advised CEOs and boards at some of the world’s most influential organizations, including Verizon, Barclays, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Jet Blue, Howard Hughes Corporation, Juniper Networks, Mastercard, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Montefiore Medical Center, among many others.

A respected board member, communications and media expert, author, content creator, leadership aggregator, and global marketing collaborator, Ms. Levine brings more than 30 years of hands-on experience in general management, operations, and business development across both public and private corporations. As an entrepreneur and strategist, she has helped guide organizations in elevating leadership performance, refining governance structures, and executing mission-driven growth strategies.

Ms. Levine’s work focuses on empowering leaders to navigate complexity, strengthen governance plumbing, enhance communication, and build resilient, values-based cultures that drive long-term organizational results. Through strategic thinking and disciplined execution, she continues to shape leadership globally.

Harriet holds an MBA in Marketing from NYU Stern School of Business with years of service at Benton & Bowles and J. Walter Thompson global advertising agencies in account management serving Proctor & Gamble, Texaco Corporate, Kodak film accounts and many others. She graduated magna cum laude from Union College with a BA in Economics and Studio Art.

At the core of Harriet’s thinking is a powerful motto: choose happiness, continue learning, and believe that setbacks make you stronger. Her life reflects a deep commitment to leadership, resilience, and living as an example. “What has always been important to me,” she shares, “is living my life as a role model — as a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, businesswomen and friend.”

Harriet describes herself as having both “a big brain and a big heart” — someone committed to being a force for good. She encourages women not to compare themselves to others, not to take things personally, and to surround themselves with ethical, uplifting people. She believes creating a purposeful life requires focus and discipline – combined with a conscious decision to smile, laugh, live in the moment, and act with kindness.

Instrumental in the writing and marketing of three best-selling books, The Leader and You, published by Simon & Schuster, The Six Fundamentals of Success and Cut to the Chase, both published by Random House, Harriet’s work created worldwide sales of over one million copies sold and published in over 40 languages. The content is based on practical frameworks for both organizational and personal success, rooted in accountability, preparation, listening, integrity, and what Harriet calls “the power of nice.”

Together, Harriet and Stuart have built a global leadership advisory firm dedicated to guiding CEOs and organizations in strengthening communication, aligning effectively with boards, enhancing mission-driven cultures, and developing strategic clarity. As artificial intelligence accelerates innovation at unprecedented speed, Harriet emphasizes that effective leadership today requires even greater focus on continuous learning, adaptability, creating engagement and ethical grounding.

Central to Harriet's philosophy are principles from The Six Fundamentals of Success:

· Do what matters most first.

· If it’s important, say it twice.

· Read the impact you have on others.

· Resist taking your “emotional temperature” every five minutes.

· Deliver on promises.

· Learn from your mistakes.

· Respect yourself.

· Surround yourself with ethical people.

· Be discreet.

· The world doesn’t owe you a living.

· Invest in relationships.

· Setbacks make us stronger.

Harriet’s strength has been tested personally. In the past seven years, she faced two major health challenges — a benign brain tumor treated successfully through proton therapy at Mass General and later the implantation of a heart pacemaker. Rather than slowing her spirit, these experiences deepened her gratitude and reinforced her belief in self-advocacy, finding peace of mind and giving back.

Family remains at the center of her life. Guided by her mother’s advice to give children the “roots and wings to fly,” Harriet raised two independent and accomplished children and now mentors her grandchildren, nurturing their gifts and curiosity. Her 96-year-old mother - a childhood polio survivor who built a career in bookkeeping and volunteering - remains her greatest inspiration, having instilled financial discipline, gratitude, courage, and empathy.

Harriet defines success as not only by living well, but by developing the skills that bring happiness and confidence including financial literacy, discipline, purpose-based actions, and giving back. Even after earning her MBA, she pursued additional financial education while raising her kids. She encourages women to develop their financial IQ and take ownership of their independence.

Beyond business, Harriet and Stuart are dedicated philanthropists, focusing on their love of music through The Palm Beach Chamber Music Society, their commitment to faith and traditions during today’s challenging times through the Jewish Community of Bermuda as well as to improving the quality and access to healthcare through both Northwell Health and The Cleveland Clinic, being built in Palm Beach.

“Believe in yourself,” Harriet says. “Find ways to make yourself happy. It all starts with inner peace. Be patient with life - it is constantly changing. Bring positive energy and light to the world through laughter and kindness. Make an impact through your actions, one person at a time.”

Harriet Levine’s life stands as a testament to purposeful leadership, resilience, gratitude, and love. Her feature in the highly acclaimed Empowered Women Series celebrates not only professional excellence, but a life lived intentionally — choosing happiness, strengthening others, and leaving a legacy grounded in ethics, family, and heart.

Close Up Radio recently featured Harriet Levine in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 24th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-global-leadership-advisor/id1785721253?i=1000757258683

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-global-leadership-advisor-harriet-levine-of-stuart-levine-associates-328013829

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1oE4lV3FiFOv4xUL5e2nzm

For more information, visit: www.stuartlevine.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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