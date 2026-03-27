Message Queue As A Service (MQaaS) Market Demand Projected to Reach US $3.3 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Message Queue As A Service (MQaaS) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Message Queue As A Service (MQaaS) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The message queue as a service (MQaaS) market has seen impressive growth recently, driven by the expanding need for efficient communication between distributed applications. This sector is evolving rapidly as more organizations embrace cloud technologies and digital transformation, making it a key area to watch in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors propelling its expansion, notable regional trends, and the main drivers behind this growth.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth Potential of the Message Queue as a Service Market

The MQaaS market has experienced significant expansion in recent years and is expected to continue this upward trend. It is projected to increase from $1.62 billion in 2025 to $1.86 billion in 2026, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. Looking ahead, this market is anticipated to reach $3.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.5%. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the rising adoption of microservices architecture, the surge in real-time data streaming demands, the proliferation of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, the growing need for IoT messaging, and an increased emphasis on secure and compliant messaging infrastructures. Key trends expected to shape the market in the coming years include widespread use of fully managed message queue services, hybrid cloud deployment models, enhanced dead letter queue management, expanded event-driven architecture implementations, and a focus on high availability and fault tolerance.

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Understanding Message Queue as a Service and Its Role

Message queue as a service is a cloud-based offering that provides the infrastructure necessary for asynchronous communication between distributed systems or microservices. It allows applications to send, receive, and store messages without requiring organizations to maintain their own messaging servers. This service supports scalable, reliable, and decoupled interactions among application components, helping businesses improve performance and streamline integration across complex systems.

Cloud-Based Solutions as a Catalyst for MQaaS Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the MQaaS market forward is the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions. These services allow users to access applications and resources hosted on remote servers via the internet, offering scalable, on-demand computing power and storage. Cloud adoption is increasing because it reduces costs related to hardware and maintenance through flexible, pay-as-you-go models. MQaaS supports cloud solutions by ensuring reliable, asynchronous communication between distributed applications, maintaining data order and integrity, and enhancing scalability and fault tolerance. For example, in March 2025, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported that 69% of firms in the UK had adopted cloud computing systems and applications in 2023, highlighting the widespread acceptance of cloud technologies that fuel MQaaS demand.

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Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for MQaaS

The rapid pace of digital transformation across industries is another significant driver for the MQaaS market. Digital transformation involves leveraging new technologies to fundamentally alter how organizations operate, deliver value, and interact with customers. As businesses aim to meet customer expectations for personalized, seamless, and responsive services, they increasingly rely on digital workflows that need real-time, scalable communication. MQaaS enables these digital workflows by offering robust asynchronous messaging between systems and applications, facilitating scalable, automated, and decoupled operations. For instance, the European Central Bank reported in July 2024 that contactless card payments in Germany’s second half of 2023 increased by 16%, reaching 23.2 billion transactions—indicating a swift adoption of digital payment methods and underlying technologies.

Impact of Growing Connected Device Usage on the MQaaS Market

The expanding use of connected devices plays a key role in boosting the MQaaS market growth. Connected devices refer to physical objects linked to networks that exchange data for monitoring, automation, or control purposes. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to a surge in these devices, enabling smarter, more efficient real-time data-driven decision-making. MQaaS provides a dependable, scalable messaging framework that ensures data from numerous devices is transmitted, queued, and processed in order without loss, supporting large-scale IoT networks for monitoring and coordination. Ericsson data from April 2025 reveals that global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024 and are forecasted to grow to 43.0 billion by 2030, underscoring the enormous opportunity for message queue services in this space.

Regional Landscape and Market Growth Patterns for MQaaS

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the MQaaS market, driven by advanced cloud adoption and digital infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, fueled by rapid digitalization and expanding IoT ecosystems. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global MQaaS landscape.

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