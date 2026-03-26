Johan Wickholm Announces New Psychological Drama 'Itchy Eyeball,' Set to Begin Filming in August

Johan Wickholm

The award-winning actor is heating the screen with original films that dive into identity, power, and the psychology beneath everyday moments

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As production prepares to begin in August, award-winning actor, writer, and producer Johan Wickholm is bringing a bold new psychological drama to the screen. The upcoming film featuring Wickholm, Itchy Eyeball, directed by Ali Kinteh and slated for a 2027 release, reimagines the job interview as a high-stakes collision of competition, power, and politics, reflecting a growing demand from audiences for deeper, more psychologically driven storytelling.

“Everyone thinks they know what a job interview is,” says Wickholm. “But no one talks about the pressure, the performance, or the internal conflict beneath the surface. From the interviewees to the panel, everyone is pushing for control in different ways. Viewers are going to find it captivating. It’s an original concept that takes something familiar and turns it into something people will be talking about long after they’ve seen it.”

Wickholm also continues to expand his range as a producer. His independent short mystery thriller, "What’s in the Trunk?," is set to begin production soon and is already generating buzz for its suspense-driven storytelling.

"What’s in the Trunk?” is not only an uncanny and unsettling experience, but also designed to make audiences question their own behavior about how differently they behave when they know they’re being watched. I wanted to create something terrifying, but also unique,” says Wickholm.

His work consistently explores the complexities of emotion, relationships, and identity. In "A Conversation Between Friends," which he co-directed, co-wrote, and starred in alongside Jarod Vassallo, two friends unpack love, rejection, and emotional growth during a hike. The project highlights Wickholm’s ability to bring nuanced, relatable characters to life with both vulnerability and depth.

His talent has not gone unnoticed. A recipient of seven awards, including the 2026 New York International Film Awards (NYIFA) Award for Best Actor, Wickholm continues to earn international recognition for his performances. His role in "Letters of Love" garnered multiple honors, including the 2025 Red Movie Award for Best Actor and the August Award for Best Actor at the New York Tri-State International Film Festival.

Whether acting, writing, or producing, Wickholm isn’t just telling stories; he’s reshaping how they’re felt. With projects that cut beneath the surface and linger long after the credits roll, he is quickly becoming a voice audiences won’t be able to ignore.

About the Actor

Johan Wickholm is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer known for his emotionally driven performances and dynamic storytelling. A recipient of seven awards, including the 2026 New York International Film Awards (NYIFA) Award for Best Actor, he has earned international recognition for his role in "Letters of Love." Wickholm continues to expand his creative footprint with projects such as "Itchy Eyeball," "What’s in the Trunk?," and "A Conversation Between Friends," showcasing both his on-screen depth and behind-the-camera vision.

To learn more about Wickholm and his dynamic work, click here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm14971570/

Johan Wickholm is available for interviews.

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