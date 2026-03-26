Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Size to Reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6.5% CAGR

Automotive Torque Sensor Market Automotive Torque Sensor Market size

The global automotive torque sensor market size was worth around USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.0 billion by 2034

Automotive torque sensor market size was worth around USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.0 billion by 2034 , (CAGR) of roughly 6.5% between 2025 and 2034. ” — Deepak Rupnar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive torque sensor market size is poised for strong and sustained growth over the next decade, supported by rapid advancements in vehicle electrification, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and growing demand for enhanced vehicle performance and safety. Valued at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach around USD 6.0 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% between 2025 and 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this Free sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/automotive-torque-sensor-market Automotive torque sensors are critical components used to measure the torque applied to various vehicle systems, including steering, engines, transmissions, and electric motors. These sensors play a vital role in ensuring optimal vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and safety, particularly in modern vehicles equipped with electronic and automated systems.Market OverviewTorque sensors are widely used in automotive applications to monitor and control mechanical forces, enabling precise system responses. In electric power steering (EPS) systems, torque sensors measure driver input and adjust steering assistance accordingly, improving driving comfort and safety.With the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, torque sensors are becoming increasingly important for managing motor performance, battery efficiency, and regenerative braking systems. Additionally, the integration of electronic control units (ECUs) and advanced vehicle technologies is further driving the demand for high-precision torque sensing solutions.The market is characterized by continuous innovation, with manufacturers focusing on improving sensor accuracy, durability, and integration capabilities.Key Market DriversGrowth in Electric and Hybrid VehiclesThe rapid adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is a major driver of the automotive torque sensor market. Torque sensors are essential for controlling electric motors, optimizing power delivery, and ensuring efficient energy usage.As governments worldwide promote EV adoption through incentives and regulations, the demand for torque sensors is expected to rise significantly.Increasing Adoption of Electric Power Steering (EPS)Electric power steering systems rely heavily on torque sensors to measure driver input and provide appropriate steering assistance. EPS systems offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to traditional hydraulic systems.The widespread adoption of EPS in modern vehicles is driving the demand for torque sensors.Advancements in ADAS and Vehicle Safety SystemsAdvanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) require precise data from sensors to ensure safe and efficient operation. Torque sensors contribute to functions such as lane keeping, automated steering, and stability control.The growing emphasis on vehicle safety and automation is boosting the demand for high-performance torque sensors.Rising Demand for Fuel Efficiency and Performance OptimizationAutomotive manufacturers are focusing on improving fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance. Torque sensors enable precise control of engine and transmission systems, contributing to better fuel economy and reduced emissions.Technological Innovations in Sensor DesignContinuous advancements in sensor technologies, including contactless sensing, magnetoelastic sensors, and optical sensors, are enhancing performance and reliability. These innovations are expanding the application scope of torque sensors in the automotive industry.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/10007 Market SegmentationBy TypeRotary Torque SensorsReaction Torque SensorsRotary torque sensors dominate the market due to their widespread use in steering and drivetrain applications.By TechnologyStrain GaugeMagnetoelasticOpticalSurface Acoustic Wave (SAW)Strain gauge technology holds a significant share, while magnetoelastic and optical sensors are gaining traction due to their advanced capabilities.By ApplicationSteering SystemsEngine and TransmissionElectric Motor ControlDrivetrainThe steering systems segment leads the market, driven by the adoption of EPS.By Vehicle TypePassenger VehiclesCommercial VehiclesPassenger vehicles account for a major share due to high production volumes and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.Regional AnalysisAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific dominates the global automotive torque sensor market, driven by high vehicle production, rapid adoption of EVs, and strong presence of automotive manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.North AmericaNorth America is a significant market, supported by technological advancements, increasing EV adoption, and strong focus on vehicle safety and automation.EuropeEurope holds a substantial share, driven by stringent emission regulations, strong automotive industry, and increasing investment in electric mobility.Latin AmericaLatin America is experiencing steady growth, supported by expanding automotive production and improving economic conditions.Middle East & AfricaThe Middle East & Africa region is gradually adopting advanced automotive technologies, contributing to market growth.Inquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/automotive-torque-sensor-market Competitive LandscapeThe global automotive torque sensor market is dominated by players like:A&D Company LimitedHoneywell International Inc.Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.TE Connectivity Ltd.Kistler GroupInfineon Technologies AGFutek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.Vishay Intertechnology Inc.Kavlico CorporationAllegro MicroSystems LLCNSK Ltd.S. Himmelstein and CompanyMethode Sensor TechnologiesMinebeaMitsumi Inc.ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KGThe global automotive torque sensor market is highly competitive, with the presence of major automotive component manufacturers and specialized sensor companies. Key players are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion to strengthen their market position.Key strategies include:Development of high-precision and durable sensorsIntegration with advanced vehicle systemsExpansion into emerging marketsInvestment in research and developmentManufacturers are also focusing on reducing costs and improving scalability to meet growing demand.Emerging TrendsShift Toward Contactless Torque SensorsContactless sensors are gaining popularity due to their durability, reduced wear and tear, and improved accuracy. These sensors are particularly suitable for electric and autonomous vehicles.Integration with Autonomous Driving TechnologiesTorque sensors are becoming integral to autonomous driving systems, providing critical data for steering and motion control.Miniaturization and Lightweight DesignManufacturers are developing compact and lightweight sensors to meet the requirements of modern vehicle designs.Increasing Focus on SustainabilityThe automotive industry is emphasizing sustainability, driving the development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly sensor solutions.ChallengesDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces several challenges:High cost of advanced sensor technologiesComplex integration with vehicle systemsSupply chain disruptionsIntense competition and pricing pressuresAddressing these challenges will be essential for sustained market expansion.Future OutlookThe global automotive torque sensor market is expected to witness consistent growth over the next decade, driven by the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry.As vehicles become more electrified, connected, and autonomous, the role of torque sensors will become increasingly critical. Continuous innovation and advancements in sensor technologies will further enhance their capabilities and applications.In conclusion, the automotive torque sensor market represents a vital component of modern vehicle systems. 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