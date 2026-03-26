Clinical Research Leader Dr. C. Michael Gibson Joins DrKumo to Modernize Pharma Clinical Trials

Dr.Gibson

Renowned clinical researcher and CEO of the Baim Institute Dr. Gibson joins DrKumo to drive innovation in pharma clinical trials and Evidence-Based virtual care

Dr. Gibson’s remarkable track record in evidence-based research and his global impact make him an extraordinary addition to our team.” — Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrKumo , a recognized leader in Intelligent Digital Health Solutions and Continuous Care Ecosystems, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD, as Chief Medical Advisor. This strategic partnership unites DrKumo advanced health technology platform with Dr. Gibson’s extensive expertise in clinical trials and medical innovation, signaling a collaborative push toward highly validated, continuous digital care.Dr. Gibson is a Professor at Harvard Medical School and interventional cardiologist who has dedicated his career to advancing evidence-based medicine and improving cardiovascular outcomes. As the CEO of the non profit Baim Institute (formerly Harvard Clinical Research Institute), Dr. Gibson currently leads the Baim Institute, managing 100,000 patients across 125 active trials. Under his leadership, the organization continues its monumental legacy of clinical excellence, having historically conducted more than 1,250 clinical trials and published over 5,500 peer-reviewed manuscripts , including 144 in The New England Journal of Medicine. His appointment will steer the clinical strategy for DrKumo Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and Digital Health Solutions, translating his large-scale research insights into improved patient outcomes.A Shared Vision for the Future of Virtual CareThe collaboration with Dr. Gibson represents a significant milestone for DrKumo, reinforcing the company's foundational belief that healthcare technology must be driven by robust science and empathy.“The future of medicine is becoming increasingly virtual, bringing patient care from the hospital to the home, where continuous, real-time data can support more personalized and proactive interventions,” said Dr. C. Michael Gibson. “I am pleased to join DrKumo, a company with this vision, actively implementing secure, data-driven solutions to monitor patients not just as data points, but as whole individuals deserving of continuous, compassionate care.”"Throughout my career working to bridge healthcare, technology, and patient care, I have had the privilege of collaborating with many dedicated clinicians. Dr. Gibson’s remarkable track record in evidence-based research and his global impact make him an extraordinary addition to our team," said Kelly Nguyen,PharmD, CEO of DrKumo. "We are honored to collaborate with him to further validate and innovate our digital health ecosystem."Advancing DrKumo Evidence-Based InnovationDr. Gibson’s deep expertise and collaborative leadership bring invaluable perspective to the DrKumo Advisory Board, expanding the company's capabilities in the following core areas:Evidence-Based Technology Leadership: Dr. Gibson brings direct, pioneering experience in virtual care. He is currently leading the 34,000-patient Heartline Trial, a landmark "virtual" cardiovascular outcomes study utilizing wearable devices and smartphone technology to monitor heart health. His physician-led entrepreneurship ensures that digital health platforms are rigorously tested and clinically sound.Fostering Digital Clinical Collaboration: Ranked in peer-reviewed literature as the number one influencer in cardiology, Dr. Gibson uses his platform of over 430,000 social media followers to combat medical misinformation and promote evidence-based practices. He founded WikiDoc, an open-source medical textbook generating approximately one billion views annually, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to democratizing medical education for providers and patients globally.Advancing Systemic Standards in Cardiac Care: Dr. Gibson has continually collaborated to elevate global standards of care. As a leader of the National Registry of Myocardial Infarction (NRMI), his work helped establish the lifesaving 90-minute door-to-balloon time for heart attack patients. Additionally, his development of the TIMI Frame Count introduced a standardized method for measuring coronary blood flow.The Art of Medicine: Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Gibson is an accomplished painter whose work has been featured in The Los Angeles Times. His creative perspective highlights a holistic approach to medicine, perfectly aligning with DrKumo philosophy of designing "Technology with a Heart."About Dr. C. Michael GibsonDr. C. Michael Gibson is a globally recognized cardiologist, researcher, and digital health pioneer. He serves as a Harvard Professor and is the CEO of the non-profit Baim Institute (formerly Harvard Clinical Research Institute), where he currently oversees 100,000 patients in 125 trials under management. The Baim institute has successfully guided 100 products through FDA approval. Consistently ranked by Thomson Reuters as one of the world's most highly cited scientists, he is a fierce advocate for open-access medical education and evidence-based physician entrepreneurship, launching platforms like TribeMD to ensure clinical credibility in the digital age.About DrKumoDrKumo is a leader in highly scalable, continuous, and intelligent Digital Health Solutions for Chronic Care. Moving beyond traditional remote patient monitoring, DrKumo provides a comprehensive, AI-driven connected care ecosystem that bridges the gap between clinical precision and digital compassion. Built on a foundation of rigorous clinical validation and a philosophy of "Technology with a Heart," DrKumo empowers healthcare providers to deliver proactive, data-driven care to patients wherever they are.

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