CTI Examines the Psychological Toll of Evaluation Challenges on New Traders

High-stakes evaluations may lead to burnout and emotional fatigue; CTI urges firms to prioritize trader wellbeing.

If someone fails early, that doesn’t mean they can’t trade. It often means they weren’t ready for the pressure yet, and that’s something firms can help with.” — Martin Najat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Traders Imperium (CTI) is drawing attention to the psychological pressure many new traders face during evaluation challenges, particularly as expectations are shaped by social media and online performance comparisons.For many, the challenge phase is their first structured exposure to trading under rules. While those rules are designed to promote discipline, the experience can quickly become overwhelming. Profit targets and strict risk parameters often collide with unrealistic expectations built online, where traders are frequently exposed to highlight reels of fast profits and outsized returns.“New traders are not just learning how to trade. They’re also dealing with pressure to perform quickly, often while comparing themselves to what they see online,” said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. “That combination can lead to frustration early on, even when the rules themselves are there for a good reason.” Research into trading psychology shows that decision fatigue, stress, and emotional reactions can significantly impact performance, especially for less experienced traders . When traders are under pressure to meet targets within a fixed timeframe, they are more likely to overtrade, abandon their strategy, or take unnecessary risks.CTI notes that many early failures are not purely technical. In many cases, traders understand the basics but struggle to apply them consistently under pressure. The challenge environment can expose gaps in emotional control rather than gaps in knowledge.At the same time, CTI emphasizes that structured rules, such as drawdown limits and risk management requirements, play an important role in building discipline. The issue is not the presence of rules, but how traders are introduced to them and supported through the process.To address this, CTI has placed greater focus on trader onboarding and ongoing feedback. Traders are guided through expectations early, with an emphasis on pacing, consistency, and realistic progress. Performance reviews are used to help traders understand not just what happened, but why.The firm is also encouraging a broader shift across the industry. Instead of treating evaluation challenges as a one-time test, CTI believes firms should consider how traders are prepared before entering and supported after setbacks.“Discipline takes time to build,” Najat added. “If someone fails early, that doesn’t mean they can’t trade. It often means they weren’t ready for the pressure yet, and that’s something firms can help with.”As more traders enter the space, CTI sees a growing need for clearer expectations and better support structures. Without that, the gap between what traders expect and what they experience will continue to widen.Learn more at: citytradersimperium.comAbout City Traders ImperiumCity Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm focused on long-term trader development. Since 2018, CTI has helped traders grow through fair funding models, clear rules, and practical support.

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