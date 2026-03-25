NEWS RELEASE – HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD CONTINUES CIVIL SUPPORT FOR KONA LOW WEATHER SYSTEM

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP L. MALLORY

DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD CONTINUES CIVIL SUPPORT FOR KONA LOW WEATHER SYSTEM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 24, 2026

#2026-003

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – As of 2:00 p.m. today, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) has Soldiers and Airmen supporting O‘ahu and Maui counties due to the latest Kona Low Storm damage.

On O‘ahu, rescues supported by the HING have now reached 91 people for ground rescues and 47 people for air rescues and 3 canines.

Since yesterday, the HING has been providing 400- and 800-gallon water tank trailers as requested by the Department of Education at four schools (Waialua High School, Waialua Elementary, Sunset Elementary and Haleʻiwa Elementary) throughout the North Shore, to provide safe drinking water for the students and the community (after hours). The HING also provided water to the Otake Camp community members to assist with the cleaning up of that area. The water is provided by the Army, Schofield Barracks.

The HING’s 93rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P) has been assisting first responders on the North Shore of O‘ahu in flood-impacted zones since Friday. The 93rd CERF-P has been supporting county partners in conducting search and rescue operations in high water, as well as search and extraction operations where they can also provide medical treatment to those in need.

Tomorrow, the HING will begin a new mission in support of the City and County of Honolulu. Dismounted Debris Clearance Teams will remove debris from affected areas and take them out to a larger collection point to be transported out of the area.

“Side by side, our City and County crews and the Hawaiʻi National Guard continue to work through the aftermath of the storms, clearing debris, responding to flooding and making sure our neighbors are safe — the incredible resiliency and selflessness of this community is inspirational to see,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Our response could not happen without collaboration and partnership — from Governor Green and his entire administration, along with community and nonprofit organizations — and none of it happens without the dedication of the men and women who are on the ground working tirelessly in our communities. To our City crews, and the members of our National Guard, mahalo for all you do.”

The HING is on day two of assisting Maui emergency managers with damage assessments and today on Molokaʻi, Mayor Richard Bissen evaluated the damage from the air in a HING Black Hawk helicopter, along with Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) Administrator James Barros. Photos here: Molokaʻi

“Molokaʻi experienced some of the most significant impacts from this recent Kona Low,” said Mayor Bissen. “Conditions there were unlike anything we’ve seen, with flooding, debris and mud still being cleared throughout the community. What stood out most was the strength of Molokaʻi, neighbors helping neighbors and people coming together to support one another. Being on the ground with my team allows us to better understand the unique needs of Molokaʻi as we move forward with recovery and work to secure the resources needed to support this community.”

The Hawaiʻi National Guard will continue to work with the counties and HIEMA for any future requests for assistance.

HING photos on DVIDS, search “ Kona Low ,” water trailer photos: HING Water

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